Don't waste the time you have

Ring, ring, ring. The wake-up call jolts us away from our sleep, and we groggily weave our way out of bed. It's time to get up and face another day. We have places to go and things to do. But most of us do not give "time" a second thought. We take it for granted, feeling that there will always be plenty of it. Consequently, we treat the commodity carelessly and use it mindlessly, as if it will last forever for us.

Do we realize that time is the most scarce commodity we have, or will ever have, during our lifetimes? We cannot stretch our time, borrow more time or make up what we've lost. So what does that tell us? It tells us that we had better make the best use, possible, of the time we have left, regardless of our age or condition. We don't dare waste, throw away or ignore the most precious gem that we'll ever have.

There are many ways that man can fill his time, but are those ways satisfying? Jesse N Danyusuf, a preacher, whose sermons I often read, talked about the subject of time, of wasting our life and the joy of using it wisely. His words prompted me to ponder the topic of the time I have left. Most would benefit if we would take a moment to look back over our lives and see what we have done with the time we've spent on this earth. I would like to know if what I've spent my time on, has fulfilled my deepest needs of value, to myself and to the world. I wondered how important my life has been in terms of spiritual worth. Has what I've contributed filled my life, and that of others, with joy and encouragement, I ask? Have I sought, to help bring to others, the knowledge of what's genuinely important during this lifetime? I often do a self-check to see how I feel, within, meditate on whose priorities I am making my own--mine or God's, and I alone, must answer that question.