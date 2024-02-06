All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 29, 2023

Don't sell diseased meat

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, we are forever in the process of updating each index to make our files more accessible, or to better comply with the law. Such is the case with an index of Justice of the Peace criminal cases. It named victims of sexual assault and, by Missouri law, that's no longer allowed, so archives assistant Tiffany Fleming has been working to redact victim names...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
This detail of a circa 1901 map in the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center's collection shows land ownership by Justice of the Peace George Miller, who presided over a case of selling diseased meat in 1898, near Millersville in Whitewater Township, Cape Girardeau County.
This detail of a circa 1901 map in the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center's collection shows land ownership by Justice of the Peace George Miller, who presided over a case of selling diseased meat in 1898, near Millersville in Whitewater Township, Cape Girardeau County.Submitted by Marybeth Niederkorn

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, we are forever in the process of updating each index to make our files more accessible, or to better comply with the law. Such is the case with an index of Justice of the Peace criminal cases. It named victims of sexual assault and, by Missouri law, that's no longer allowed, so archives assistant Tiffany Fleming has been working to redact victim names.

One item she came across that didn't have anything to do with assault came up as "stealing diseased meat." I don't know about you, but my first thought at that was, "How did they know the meat was diseased, and why would they steal it?"

So I went into the stacks and retrieved the file.

Sad to say, the charge was "sell diseased meat," not steal, but I still thought the story was interesting.

It happened in 1898. Defendants Peter and Mary Presnell were accused by the State of Missouri of knowingly selling 50 pounds of meat from a hog that had died of disease.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A state warrant signed by Justice of the Peace George W. Miller, dated March 15, 1898, stated that upon the oath of John Waller, Peter Presnell had sold diseased meat to him on or about March 10 of that year, in Whitewater Township, in the county's western portion.

A 1901 map at the Archive showing landowners in the county does not show Presnell or Waller as property owners (if they didn't own much property, it wouldn't have shown on the map, and neither man shows up in the county's probate record either), but does show George W. Miller as owning land directly south of Millersville.

As often happens with criminal case files, the outcome is not included, nor does it state how Waller came to know the meat was diseased, but the case file does indicate that a jury was called and paid to serve.

In January 1899, two sets of witnesses were called to appear in the JP's office in Whitewater Township.

The accusation from the file: "Peter and Mary Presnell ... on or about the 10th day of March A.D. 1898, willfully, unlawfully and knowingly did sell to one John Waller for the sum of three dollars fifty pounds of the flesh of a certain hog, which said hog died by disease and not by slaughter, or which was slaughtered when diseased ... the [Presnells] then and there, well knowing that said hog did not die by slaughter, but by disease, or was slaughtered when diseased, the nature of which disease is unknown to this prosecuting attorney, contrary to law and against the peace and dignity of the this state." This was signed by prosecuting attorney J.D. Hines.

In this index, we came across no other instances of selling diseased meat, but that doesn't mean it was necessarily a rare occurrence. This particular case rose to the level of prosecution and gives an interesting window onto the justice system at the end of the 19th century.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy