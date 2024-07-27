Don't give up

We have been gardening now for gosh knows how many years, and every year it's the same old song and dance. Weeds! Gardening would be an absolute blast if it wasn't for weeds. Marge and I spent probably 20 minutes the other morning hoeing by our zucchini plants. She has a 6-inch Rogue hoe and mine is a 10-inch Rogue hoe. Awesome hoe, and for just cleaning the soil of weeds, it's probably the best I've ever used. But the thing is, not 10 minutes after we quit hoeing, weeds were in the process of sprouting and growing right back where we hoed.

Weeds in our corn and in our turnips and in our potatoes and on and on. We drove by a garden two weeks ago and it really looked nice. No apparent weeds or grass. Drove by it a couple days ago and there was no dirt showing. It was all weeds and grass. Discouraging to say the least. And we don't grow certain veggies simply because of the weeds. We don't grow vining crops on the ground like watermelon or cantaloupe because of the weeds. We love to grow sweet potatoes and quit for years. We tried it this year when a friend gave us some slips. Darned deer ate every one and pulled up even the roots. He left tracks. Come fall I'll do my best to eat him or her. But there are times when I feel like throwing in the towel and letting someone else fight the weeds. Every year we try new ways of dealing with the weeds. Some help while other ways flop. But one thing seems to stand out is that as soon as our garden is done this year I'm planning next years.

Marriage is like this. A couple gets to know each other and falls in love and decides to spend the rest of their lives together. And everything is peachy and coming up roses. But darned if life doesn't happen and things start happening and before you know it there is a rift between them. May not be a big rift, but still a rift. Trouble is a small rift can become a big one if not taken care of. One or both of the partners can become discouraged and quit. That's about all it takes and the marriage is pretty much over. Maybe. There are times when it's over. Done. But there are also times when it's worth giving it a second chance. Maybe try something new or make changes. See a counselor. If it can't be saved, then go on.

All of my tractors are old with a couple on life support. My best tractor is a Massey 135 with about 1,200 hours on it, which isn't very many at all for a 1976 model. But even though the tractor hasn't been used a lot down through the years, it is about 44 years old. Age is slowly creeping up on my tractor. A year ago or so, the radiator started to leak, so I took it off and took it to a radiator doctor. He said he could fix the old radiator and get a bunch of years out of it or concoct a new one. Price difference was substantial. Fix the old one. There will, some time in the future, come a day when I say that's enough and my old 135 will be parked and go to a graveyard for old tractors. Thought about finding another newer 45-horsepower tractor, but don't think I can find a better one without spending a fortune. My 1976 model gets the job done. Every time I climb on her and start her up, I can feel and see that she is made of real iron. Heavy iron. I think I'll keep the old one until it completely tuckers out. I really hate to give up on the old tractor. Almost makes me feel guilty even considering a newer model.