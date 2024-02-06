Don't expect life to be perfect and you'll find it is

When babies are born, it is absolutely a messy scene. Mom often endures much discomfort, yet the results of all the unpleasant happenings during the pregnancy, the birth becomes a beautiful process producing a new life. Regardless of the actual physical beauty of the infant, parents believe the child is undoubtedly the best ever.

Jack was the proud owner of a wonderful pet. Bella was a beautiful, big, fluffy feline with grey hair. He thought she was perfect -- she was his cat. All was well until it was time to clean and change the kitty litter. He refused. He didn't want to touch anything involving the job. I explained to him that nothing is perfect. All beauty has a price to pay. The coveted ownership of Bella called for some messiness, as well as pleasure.

The same holds true for literally everything you encounter. Marriages usually begin with a vision impossible to maintain. Life gets in the way. Everyday living forces reality upon you. So is reality the end to perfection?

No, indeed. The beautiful part of life is that you can make your own perfection by how you perceive what can't be avoided -- by being able to change, accept and endure what you must.

I enjoy a vacation to the beach, even with the sticky sand on my body, because I am with people about whom I care. The teenager finally realized you don't own a pet without incurring some unpleasant chores -- some messiness. It's all in the nature of the beast.

If you earn a college degree, that certificate of graduation looms large and beautiful on your wall. Do you remember how much grief, exhaustion and stress went into the attainment of it? Now, you'll put on your rose-colored glasses and look for that perfect job. Is it there? Possibly, but a large part of it will be up to your interpretation.

There is no perfection in anything. Perfection lies within your mind and heart. Accept what you can do and what you're given -- a tumble-down house or a mansion, servanthood or kingship. Perfection can live or be absent in both. Light always overcomes the darkness. "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it" (John 1:5).