Does my church need a security team?

There was another shooting at a church recently. You most likely heard about it. It was Dec. 29 at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. There were three people who died including the killer. Fortunately, a well-trained security team leader was able to take out the threat before more parishioners were murdered.

A well-known political figure spoke out that it would have been better for no one in that church to have been armed with a gun. He thought it was better to have no one defend the congregation until the police arrived. Many have since criticized his remarks. Statements like these are often made by people who hire armed security personnel to protect themselves. If someone had not been able to defend the congregation, many more people would have died.

The question before us is, should we have armed security teams in our churches? Is it right for people of faith to use weapons to defend themselves? Should we prepare ourselves for the possibility of such violence in our places of worship?

Many more churches are developing security teams and training members to respond to various situations. Not every security team member carries a gun. However, it appears practical to have a few people who are trained in the defensive use of firearms.

We have a security team at my church. My prayer is that we are never called upon to stop an attacker with deadly force. I do believe that it is okay to fight back to save innocent lives. The Bible speaks of specific instances where criminal activity could end in death.

Exodus 22:2, says, "If a thief is found breaking in and is struck so that he dies, there shall be no bloodguilt for him..." In today's law, we call this the Castle Doctrine. I do not have to flee; I am legally allowed to fight. Even so, most church security training involves teaching members to know where the exits are and be prepared to vacate the building.