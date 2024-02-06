Derby delights that are sure to come up roses

By Susan McClanahan
I love the Kentucky Derby. I don't know anything about horse racing, but I do love the ceremony, traditions and spectacle of the Kentucky Derby.
I enjoy watching that exciting, fastest 2 minutes in sports, but just as much, I really enjoy the hours of television coverage before the race even begins. The ladies in their hats, the crowning of the queen, and the traditions of the food.
Each year I try to find different recipes to share that might go along with Kentucky and the Derby.
Have fun and enjoy Derby day with some great food and drink, and may the odds weigh in your favor.
Although the Mint Julep is the official drink of the Derby, this iced-tea version is kid friendly for the entire family.
In a medium saucepan, combine 4 cups water, tea bags and mint leaves; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain into a pitcher. Add sugar and mix well. Stir in remaining 4 cups water and serve over ice, or chill until ready to serve.
Notes: This is nice garnished with sprigs of mint. If you'd like to give your Mint Julep Iced Tea an adults-only kick, add 1/4 cup bourbon to the tea just before serving.
This is an official recipe of a Churchill Downs executive chef and is served on the race grounds for the Derby.
In a medium mixing bowl stir together first 8 ingredients until smooth. Fold in pimientos and cheddar cheese. Cover and chill 6 to 10 hours. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes, and stir before serving.
This unlikely combination of ingredients is a Kentucky tradition and always served on fresh, soft white bread. It can be found at and near Churchill Downs.
To get the cucumber juice, peel and grate a cucumber, then wrap in a clean dish towel and squeeze juice into a dish. Discard pulp. Do the same for the onion.
Mix all ingredients with a fork until well-blended (using a blender will make the spread too runny). Serve as a sandwich filling on soft, fresh white bread.
There are several different shrimp recipes that are served in respect to the Derby, including quick pickled and this broiled version.
Peel, devein and rinse shrimp. Pat dry in paper towels. In a small saucepan, over low heat, melt butter. Stir in all other ingredients, except for shrimp, stirring often for about 3 minutes. Make sure not to burn. Remove from heat.
Place the shrimp on a broiler pan and brush generously with the butter mixture. Broil about 5 inches from broiler flame, for 3 to 5 minutes or until turns pink, then turn and brush again with butter, turning one last time and buttering. Plate and pour any remaining seasoned butter over the shrimp. Serve with lemon slices.
This reflects all the wonderful flavors of the traditional Kentucky Hot Brown, but much quicker and easier if serving a group. This casserole version can be altered by adding other meats, but the bacon in combination with the turkey is the best.
Preheat oven to 350 and grease an 8-inch pan to prevent sticking. Open crescent roll package and separate the dough sheet into two squares.
Place one dough square into the bottom of your prepared pan and press to fit.
Start layering your filling. Star with a single layer of the turkey, then single layers of the bacon, cheese and tomatoes. Use paper towel to absorb any excess moisture from the tomatoes.
Once you have a single layer of each, pour half the beaten egg mixture over the top. Repeat layering of each of your filling ingredients, but not the remaining egg mixture.
Top with second dough square and then pour on the rest of your egg mixture.
Cover pan with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, take off foil and bake for another 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for about 15 minutes.
The name of this soup derives from the famous Louisville, Kentucky, Hot Brown Sandwich. Like its sandwich counterpart, this cheesy soup includes turkey with crumbled bacon and chopped tomatoes on top.
Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion; saute until tender. Add flour, garlic salt, and hot sauce; cook 1 minutes, stirring constantly.
Gradually stir in milk; cook until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted. Add ham and turkey; cook until heated, stirring occasionally. (Do not boil.) Serve with desired toppings such as crumbled bacon, chopped tomato, or chopped fresh parsley.
In looking at recipes for derby pie, there literally are a million of them, and each recipe just a little different from the other, and all of them claiming to be the real recipe. Eventually I just chose one to share.
Unbaked pastry for 9-inch, 1 crust pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the sugar and flour. Add the beaten eggs, the melted, cooled butter, add pecans, chocolate chips and vanilla. Mix well.
Pour into pie shell and bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out almost clean. Allow to rest to almost room temperature before serving.
Oh so good, If you prefer your cake with more sauce, just make a double batch. It is heavenly.
For the Butter Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a Bundt pan. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, set aside.
Cream together the 1 cup butter and 2 cups sugar for about 5 minutes, then blend in eggs one at a time.
Mix in buttermilk, and vanilla, adding alternately buttermilk and flour mixture into creamed mixture.
Pour in Bundt pan and bake for 1 hour.
Butter Sauce: In medium sauce pan on medium heat mix sugar, water and butter, bring to low boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved and add vanilla.
When cake is still very hot, leave in Bundt pan, poke small holes in top and drizzle butter sauce over cake. If you wish, make extra butter sauce and drizzle over each piece of cake as served.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
