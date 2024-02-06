Derby delights that are sure to come up roses

By Susan McClanahan

I love the Kentucky Derby. I don't know anything about horse racing, but I do love the ceremony, traditions and spectacle of the Kentucky Derby.

I enjoy watching that exciting, fastest 2 minutes in sports, but just as much, I really enjoy the hours of television coverage before the race even begins. The ladies in their hats, the crowning of the queen, and the traditions of the food.

Each year I try to find different recipes to share that might go along with Kentucky and the Derby.

Have fun and enjoy Derby day with some great food and drink, and may the odds weigh in your favor.

Mint Julep Iced Tea

Although the Mint Julep is the official drink of the Derby, this iced-tea version is kid friendly for the entire family.

8 cups (2 quarts) water

3 tea bags

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup sugar

In a medium saucepan, combine 4 cups water, tea bags and mint leaves; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain into a pitcher. Add sugar and mix well. Stir in remaining 4 cups water and serve over ice, or chill until ready to serve.

Notes: This is nice garnished with sprigs of mint. If you'd like to give your Mint Julep Iced Tea an adults-only kick, add 1/4 cup bourbon to the tea just before serving.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

This is an official recipe of a Churchill Downs executive chef and is served on the race grounds for the Derby.

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons favorite hot sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely diced onion

12 ounce jar of diced pimiento

16 ounces shredded sharp yellow cheddar cheese

In a medium mixing bowl stir together first 8 ingredients until smooth. Fold in pimientos and cheddar cheese. Cover and chill 6 to 10 hours. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes, and stir before serving.

Benedictine Spread

This unlikely combination of ingredients is a Kentucky tradition and always served on fresh, soft white bread. It can be found at and near Churchill Downs.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons cucumber juice

1 tablespoon onion juice

1 teaspoon salt

A few grains of cayenne pepper

2 drops green food coloring

To get the cucumber juice, peel and grate a cucumber, then wrap in a clean dish towel and squeeze juice into a dish. Discard pulp. Do the same for the onion.

Mix all ingredients with a fork until well-blended (using a blender will make the spread too runny). Serve as a sandwich filling on soft, fresh white bread.

Spicy Herb Broiled Shrimp

There are several different shrimp recipes that are served in respect to the Derby, including quick pickled and this broiled version.

1 pound large or jumbo uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon each Lawry's season salt, Creole seasoning, dried rosemary, crushed

3/4 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder with parsley

1/4 teaspoon each: paprika, dried basil, dried oregano

Peel, devein and rinse shrimp. Pat dry in paper towels. In a small saucepan, over low heat, melt butter. Stir in all other ingredients, except for shrimp, stirring often for about 3 minutes. Make sure not to burn. Remove from heat.

Place the shrimp on a broiler pan and brush generously with the butter mixture. Broil about 5 inches from broiler flame, for 3 to 5 minutes or until turns pink, then turn and brush again with butter, turning one last time and buttering. Plate and pour any remaining seasoned butter over the shrimp. Serve with lemon slices.

Kentucky Hot Brown Bake

This reflects all the wonderful flavors of the traditional Kentucky Hot Brown, but much quicker and easier if serving a group. This casserole version can be altered by adding other meats, but the bacon in combination with the turkey is the best.