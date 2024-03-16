Deane: Cape's premier architect of the 19th century

Edwin Branch Deane was born in Virginia to Philip and Mary Holman Deane. As a child, Edwin moved with his family to Nicholsville, Kentucky.

In 1830 as a 17-year-old, he crossed the Mississippi to Cape Girardeau and clerked at the general store of Amazi D. Leech on the corner of Main and Themis streets. Leech, also from Kentucky, had a very successful, large establishment, receiving large shipments of cotton and other merchandise from the river. The 1800s were booming times for the merchants along Main and Water streets.

Deane sensed the success here and soon decided to become a builder of grand homes for the prosperous, hardworking gentry of the community. He left for Louisville, Kentucky, for training as an architect and master of woodworking and construction.

Seven years later, Deane landed on the Cape Girardeau levy, tools in hand, to become the premier architect of homes in the city.

Deane's first extraordinary home was the grand Ellis-Wathen-Ranney home. Rosedale, 501 N. Main S., was finished in 1839 and razed in 1958.

Susan Block Deane was the wife of Cape Girardeau architect Edwin Branch Deane. Submitted

On Nov. 12, 1840, Deane married 17-year-old Susan Emeline Block, whose family moved to Cape Girardeau County from Ste. Genevieve. They were the parents of six living children, Adelia 1841; Susan 1845; Edwin 1847; Sarah 1849; Holman 1853, and Lula Emeline 1860.