Daily Bible reading prevents spiritual illiteracy

Tessa Landrum, a senior at Cedarville University, wrote a powerful commentary in Kentucky Today entitled "Gen Z is spiritually illiterate and abandoning church: How did we get here?" As the title suggests, there are several factors that are affecting the spirituality of people born between 1995 and 2015.

Landrum cites James White's groundbreaking book "Meet Generation Z" and notes "the most defining mark of members of Generation Z, in terms of their spiritual lives, is their spiritual illiteracy... They do not know what the Bible says. They do not know the basics of Christian belief or theology. They do not know what the cross is all about. They do not know what it means to worship."

Are we a generation away from losing our Christianity? What can we do to reverse the current trend? I am convinced that reading the Bible is something we can do to remedy the situation. To get the most out of the study of Scripture, there are several factors that we must consider.

First we need to understand the structure of the Bible. It is not simply a collection of verses.

When I refer to the Bible, I am referring to the 66 books that comprise the Christian Bible. The Bible is not one book written at one time by one author, but it is a collection of books written over centuries by prophets who were divinely inspired to write.

There are historical books, poetic books, wisdom literature, prophetic writings and letters. The Bible tells the story of God's interactions with humans from the beginning of time until the last days.

Consider the personal benefit you might gain from reading the Bible. You may gain a sense of purpose. The first few words of Genesis tell us we exist for a reason and we were created by God. Life has meaning.