Culprit caught in Cape classifieds caper

As crime stories go, this one has it all: secret messages passed via classified ads, a shootout with police, a getaway that eluded roadblocks and bystanders mistakenly arrested before the real culprit was discovered.

It was the summer of 1930 and Harry E. Brown, 35, was getting desperate. Unable to find work, he hatched a plan to send extortion letters to three leading men in Cape Girardeau.

Using a rented typewriter late at night so his family was unaware, Brown composed threatening letters to Harry Himmelberger, Dr. O.L. Seabaugh and George Meyer. The letters demanded $2,500 in exchange for 10 years of protection from "The Organized Underworld of America." The recipients were asked to place classified ads in the Southeast Missourian to signal their acceptance of the demand.

Himmelberger and Meyer showed their letters to Sheriff Nat Snider, who advised them to play along. They placed ads saying "Yes" and "I Will" on June 25 and 26. Next they received letters ordering them to drive toward Fredericktown starting at 11 p.m. June 27 and look for a green light. That was the signal to stop and deposit the money in a box.

The sheriff arranged for a posse of lawmen from several counties to pretend to be the victims and approach the drop site in two heavily-armed cars. When they encountered the green light in rural Madison County on Highway 61 (now Highway 72), they placed bundles of fake cash into the box.

Brown, hiding nearby, grabbed the money and headed to his getaway car, hidden on a side road. When he was on the verge of being discovered, he sped away toward Marquand, somehow managing to avoid the dragnet.