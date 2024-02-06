Crushing the dreams of others

Even though, we often think we are helping others, especially the elderly, ill, or handicapped, we aren't necessarily accomplishing that goal. Instead, we are lowering their expectations of what lies in their future. What we accomplish in life and the thoughts we think, are what propels us forward to live, and contributes to our happiness.

My dad, Charlie, as I've revealed in former columns, had a debilitating stroke that limited his daily activity, immeasurably. Nevertheless, he missed few, if any of the family activities. Charlie was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, but he had never seen a real game, in person. To achieve that ambition was the ultimate to him, so as a family, we made all the arrangements and accompanied him to, at least, two Cardinal games. He never used his age or physical condition to keep him from looking ahead at what he was going to do. The family tried to make as much happen for him, as was possible. Dad also wanted to visit his sister in California. Even though his stroke had maimed his body, he and mom rode out on a train, by themselves, to visit aunt Lelia. While they were visiting, his nephews took him to Disneyland where he toured aboard a wheel chair, all around the theme park. It was a dream coming true, they never forgot.

Having a dream, or dreams, is a very important step in our physical and mental health. To have a reason, for which we want to get out of bed each morning, is crucial to our well-being. It motivates us, and inspires us to keep on going -- that there is truly, "a pot of goal at the end of our rainbow." We just must keep on trying, wishing for, and dreaming. Without dreams, we would go nowhere -- regardless, of our age or psychical condition. Let's remember this, particularly, when we get ready to tell someone, "you can't do it, it'll never happen," or, "you're too old, young, disabled or ill." Prove those people wrong that have said to you, "That's impossible." Just let it add fuel to your fire.

Christian Scripture speaks often of goal setting and gives us encouragement to dream. "For I know the plans I have for you, 'declares the Lord, 'plans to give you hope and a future[es1] ." Jeremiah 29:11 is one of the most often-quoted verses in the Bible.