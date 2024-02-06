These last three or four weeks have sure been different. Several weeks ago a cousin of mine, Arlene, passed away. She would have been my dad's sister's child; so, for me, a first cousin. And then a week ago, we had two first cousins come clear down to Scott City to visit. I had seen them probably once in my lifetime and that was clear back when I was maybe 5 or 6 or so. Enough years back that I sure don't remember them with firsthand knowledge. I'd have known them just by seeing them though. So much resemblance to some of my other cousins. Part of us not seeing them was my fault. We left the Sandhills in Nebraska to attend college so we weren't there for the family reunions and such. Be darned if a couple days later, another first cousin, Helen, passed away. Both had lived good, fairly long lives into their 80s.

What struck me was the way life works. Nothing in particular, but just the way life is. My dad's brothers and sisters were all born in the first couple decades of the 1900s, so from about 1900 to 1920. Mom's was a little later, so from about 1910 to 1925 or so. All of them married and had kids with a couple exceptions. Dad had a bunch of brothers and sisters with Mom having about half as many. Between the two families, they had a bunch of kids who were in turn my first cousins. With the old generation being born in the 1900 to 1925 time frame, they started having kids from about 1930 to 1950 or so. My brother and I were kind of a second family. I came along, I believe, 12 years later than my one sister and 16 years later than my other sister.

I don't have a clue as to how many first cousins I either had or still have. It was and is a good bunch. Some were outlaws, which is normal for families back around the turn of the 1900s. If you weren't tough back then, you probably eren't going to make it. I'd have to say they were all good American citizens. Most were a little rough around the edges. I can't think of a one that was a true suit and tie kind of person. There were bikers, cowboys and cowgirls, homemakers, ranchers, mechanics, farmers, good cooks and on and on. Good down to home good people who weren't afraid of work.

Through the years we've lost my parents' generation. My mom and dad and all of their brothers and sisters are gone. Some of them I knew pretty well, but some were just acquaintances. Some I had never met. It was tough losing the old generation. Many of them could remember World War I. All of them remembered the day when it was travel by horse and buggy. Then along came the first cars, and how life changed! It hurt losing them but they were old. When you think back to people being born from about 1900 to 1925, they were ancient. Back in the 1950s when I was little, anyone over 40 or 50 years old was over the hill. It hurt when we lost Mom and Dad, Aunt Katie and Uncle Buster, Uncle Raymond and Wanda, and the list goes on and on. We loved being with them and hated to see them pass away.