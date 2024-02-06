Courage is act of faith

In the book of Philippians, Paul with full courage looks to the future when he will be called upon to make his case for Christ. His faith is what had presently placed him in prison. A place and time where much courage is needed. In this letter, he encourages people of courage to act courageously.

People of courage are people who seek the Lord. Paul's confidence in his future deliverance was dependent upon the people of God petitioning the Lord in prayer and of the Spirit of Jesus intervening in his circumstances (Philippians 1:19). Prayer is often regarded as a last act of courage. Yet for people of faith, the first act of any crisis, or any joy is seeking the Lord in prayer.

People of courage must also act. Reliant upon the prayers of the church and the work of God, he was going to do what only he could have done and made his defense. The church people do their part in praying. God does his part in intervening. But you must do your part and act in faith. People of courage seek the Lord and act in faith.

Courage is more than drawing from an unseen strength. Courage is seeking God and faithfully acting in faith towards what is good (Philippians 4:8).