Courage is act of faith

There have been two recent anniversaries of courageous acts.
First, the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy where young men parachuted behind German lines and stormed the beaches, driving back the German army from the evil perpetuated across Europe. The second took place 30 years ago in Tiananmen Square, where a lone student protesting against the grips of the communist party of China for democracy and free speech stood before a battalion of tanks while the world watched on. A world and a generation apart united by acts of courage.
You may never find yourself in a place in which you need to demonstrate similar levels of courage, as were shown on the beaches of Normandy. Each one of us likes to think that if we were called upon to act courageously that we would not shrink back from the challenge. That we, full of fear, would boldly face whatever problem lies before. What calls out the courage in our modern age is different than generations ago, yet courage is still demanded today.
In the book of Philippians, Paul with full courage looks to the future when he will be called upon to make his case for Christ. His faith is what had presently placed him in prison. A place and time where much courage is needed. In this letter, he encourages people of courage to act courageously.
People of courage are people who seek the Lord. Paul's confidence in his future deliverance was dependent upon the people of God petitioning the Lord in prayer and of the Spirit of Jesus intervening in his circumstances (Philippians 1:19). Prayer is often regarded as a last act of courage. Yet for people of faith, the first act of any crisis, or any joy is seeking the Lord in prayer.
People of courage must also act. Reliant upon the prayers of the church and the work of God, he was going to do what only he could have done and made his defense. The church people do their part in praying. God does his part in intervening. But you must do your part and act in faith. People of courage seek the Lord and act in faith.
Courage is more than drawing from an unseen strength. Courage is seeking God and faithfully acting in faith towards what is good (Philippians 4:8).
