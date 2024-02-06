Cost versus benefits or rewards

Several of us went out to supper the other evening and ate together. It was enjoyable. And as we each looked at the menu, we were weighing the cost of each item and whether we would like it. But we also were weighting the benefits or rewards of spending hard-earned money for the item. I think we all have made a choice at an eatery and regretted it. Cost versus benefit.
But this same thing is really true about a lot of things. Take sweet corn seed for instance. Sweet corn seed is expensive. So will the corn we raise be worth the cost when we add in labor and water and damage from raccoons and other critters? Last year we had an above stand of sweet corn with almost perfect ears and next to no bug damage or raccoon damage. This year I'm not sure if the cost will outweigh the rewards. Not looking good so far.
Fertilizer is another one of those cost versus benefits. Fertilizer is expensive this year but almost necessary to raise a good crop whether it be our gardens or the farmer's fields or whatever. Garden seed is right there as well. I was looking at different varieties of cucumbers last spring and some of the new hybrid seed was selling for close to 40 cents a seed. Normally cucumber seed will cost maybe a nickel or a dime. Needless to say I passed on the expensive cucumber seed. Cost versus benefits.
I have a good friend that may come to visit this summer, so they will be staying in a local motel or hotel. Most of these motels have the same accommodations, such as a bed and bathroom. But some have some extras like breakfast or evening snacks or even free alcoholic drinks. We've stayed in places that simply had a bed and shower, and we were satisfied. But at times we like the perks that go with a motel stay.
Cars or pickups fit the cost versus benefits thing. One starts with the base price of a vehicle, which is basically the vehicle without the extras. But when these extras begin to get added the price goes up dramatically. One can spend a bloody fortune on plush seats and climate control and computer stuff and sound system and all the rest. Add to this four doors in a pickup along with special tires and wheels, and the price hasn't stopped going up. So when does the price of the vehicle versus the benefits cause a train wreck and become unaffordable? Some want the extras while some just want transportation. Some want the big-size effect while some could care less.
Houses fit in right here as well. One can spend an almost unlimited amount of money creating an enormous extravagant house, when in the end it's just four walls and a bathroom and a kitchen. Back in the day families of four or six or even 16 were raised in two-bedroom houses with an outhouse. Many were heated with wood or coal or even cow chips as my Mom was.
But the real truth of the matter is that size of the home doesn't equate to being raised right. Or the cost of the family car doesn't mean the kids will turn out OK and be workers. Or even the cost of the meal at the eatery doesn't guarantee a good meal. Some things are seemingly above money or possessions. I would tend to say parents and some grandparents with good hearts will do more to make a difference in our world today them all the big houses or fancy cars or diamond rings.
My choice to walk with God will have out of this world benefits. The 401s and social security and all the rest don't even come close to the benefits I have guaranteed in Heaven.
