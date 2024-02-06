Cost versus benefits or rewards

Several of us went out to supper the other evening and ate together. It was enjoyable. And as we each looked at the menu, we were weighing the cost of each item and whether we would like it. But we also were weighting the benefits or rewards of spending hard-earned money for the item. I think we all have made a choice at an eatery and regretted it. Cost versus benefit.

But this same thing is really true about a lot of things. Take sweet corn seed for instance. Sweet corn seed is expensive. So will the corn we raise be worth the cost when we add in labor and water and damage from raccoons and other critters? Last year we had an above stand of sweet corn with almost perfect ears and next to no bug damage or raccoon damage. This year I'm not sure if the cost will outweigh the rewards. Not looking good so far.

Fertilizer is another one of those cost versus benefits. Fertilizer is expensive this year but almost necessary to raise a good crop whether it be our gardens or the farmer's fields or whatever. Garden seed is right there as well. I was looking at different varieties of cucumbers last spring and some of the new hybrid seed was selling for close to 40 cents a seed. Normally cucumber seed will cost maybe a nickel or a dime. Needless to say I passed on the expensive cucumber seed. Cost versus benefits.

I have a good friend that may come to visit this summer, so they will be staying in a local motel or hotel. Most of these motels have the same accommodations, such as a bed and bathroom. But some have some extras like breakfast or evening snacks or even free alcoholic drinks. We've stayed in places that simply had a bed and shower, and we were satisfied. But at times we like the perks that go with a motel stay.