February 16, 2019

Cooler by a degree?

Temperatures hovered at freezing as light rain fell the early morning of Feb. 10. Out with my camera, I saw little evidence of icicles hanging off bare tree limbs, but three small woodland holly trees nearby all had icicles hanging from their leaves...

Aaron Horrell
By Aaron Horrell

Temperatures hovered at freezing as light rain fell the early morning of Feb. 10. Out with my camera, I saw little evidence of icicles hanging off bare tree limbs, but three small woodland holly trees nearby all had icicles hanging from their leaves.

I thought this to be a bit puzzling. But then I remembered what all drivers in Southeast Missouri should know about freezing rain and bridges. Bridges freeze over and hold onto ice longer during events of freezing rain. Could it be that the broad green leaves of the holly were cooler by a degree for the same reason?

