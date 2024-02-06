It is that time of year to think about cool season lawn seeding. This is something that needs to be done if you are finding a lot of bare spots in your lawn. If you find those bare spots, now is the time to get busy.

If you have just a few spots in your lawn that are bare, take a rake and break up the surface of the soil. Then apply you cool season (bluegrass, fescue and rye) seed to the area. Then you should also apply a small amount of new lawn starter fertilizer to those areas.

New lawn starter is a fertilizer such as 9-13-7. The high middle number is phosphorous. It will tell the grass seed to initially put its energy into producing roots. These roots will then supply nutrients from the soil to the grass stems and leaves.

After both the fertilizer and the seed have been applied to the bare areas, take a leaf rake and rake the area lightly. You want to get the seed and fertilizer just under the soil surface. If you want you, can apply a light layer of straw over the seeded areas.