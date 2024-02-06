Controlling fear and being thankful

I wasn't very old, maybe 8 or 10. Dad usually bought some small pigs every year and would feed them out and butcher them. One year he decided to buy an old sow and have her have a batch of pigs. I'd never been around hogs, and I'm not sure Mom had either. Dad didn't have the pens and such to really have a sow and baby pigs so he made do with what he had. For some reason he made a little pen up in the milk barn where he had the sow and babies. The fence wasn't very tall where it was pigs.

Dad wanted to move the baby pigs so he caught two of the baby pigs and gave them to me. Now I have a pig in each hand by the hind leg and they are squirming and wiggling and squealing. I'm headed to the door out of the barn and be danged if that old sow didn't jump the fence. I tried to hurry, and I stepped on a dry, hard cow chip and did a swan dive. Mom commenced to screaming because she knew that old sow was going to eat me, and I was her favorite older son. Well I'd done turned the pigs loose, so the old sow could care less about me. Honestly, I think I was the scaredest I had ever been to that day. I knew an old hog could tear me up, and I was flat on the ground.

Fear comes in all shapes and sizes. All of us from young to old have been scared of something in our lives. Some of the fears are real, and some are more imaginary then anything. When I was little, my chest would hurt like unreal. There was several times Mom and Dad hauled me to the doctor thinking it was serious. The doctors thought it was a kind of infection in the sack around my heart. It seems like they called it pleurisy. They said don't worry and don't be afraid. They virtually said to take a couple aspirins and relax. Thinking back on it, some of it was probably imaginary and part was real.

But fear is like that. Some fear the dark. My old dog Queeny was scared of the dark, and I am too a little bit. We have a couple cats in the house that are downright petrified of lightning. But I don't like it either to be honest. Am I afraid of lightning? Probably a little.

From the time I was little I've fished and spent time wading in lakes. I started to take swimming lessons and quit. I even took swimming in college. Still can't swim. I am scared of the water. I love to fish and really enjoy using my boat to fish from, but still I am afraid of the water. Back when I was pastoring here in Scott City, we had a summer camp up by Sam A. Baker State Park here in Missouri. And usually at some time during the camp, we'd go up to the park and hold a baptismal service. Most of those I was going to baptize could swim, so they weren't worried. I wore my life jacket.

Fear does something to one I don't totally understand. It kind of works one up and makes it hard to relax and even sleep. It probably raises our blood pressure. Fear causes tension so we could end up with a headache or one of those back-of-the-head hurts right at the top of the neck. If fear is great enough and lasts long enough, it can give our stomachs fits. We can end up with a knot in our belly. Fear is tied up with worry and anxiety and dread and the list goes on. People can cause us to fear something as well. Mom was petrified of tornadoes and storms. I'm not petrified, but I darn sure pay attention when Grant, our weatherman, goes on about tornadoes.