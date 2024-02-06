Contrasts in flowers

The flower with five petals that are actually connected and could be considered as one, is a native wildflower called a wild blue phlox. It also goes by names such as woodland phlox, wild sweet william and phlox. There are several kinds of phlox scattered across North America.

The second flower is a native wild flower called the fleabane daisy. It often grows in rather large patches, is an annual plant and is sometimes utilized as a springtime addition to a rock garden. This flower is very easy to grow. It is visited by several kinds of insects. Butterflies, bees, wasps, gnats and flies all like the fleabane daisy.