All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 29, 2023

Contrasts in flowers

I like taking photos that show contrasts. In this case, the five rounded petals of one flower contrast well with the numerous thin white petals of the other. There is also a nice effect of the contrasting colors of violet and yellow. One flower has a large round center seed head, while the other seems to have no visible center at all...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I like taking photos that show contrasts. In this case, the five rounded petals of one flower contrast well with the numerous thin white petals of the other. There is also a nice effect of the contrasting colors of violet and yellow. One flower has a large round center seed head, while the other seems to have no visible center at all.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The flower with five petals that are actually connected and could be considered as one, is a native wildflower called a wild blue phlox. It also goes by names such as woodland phlox, wild sweet william and phlox. There are several kinds of phlox scattered across North America.

The second flower is a native wild flower called the fleabane daisy. It often grows in rather large patches, is an annual plant and is sometimes utilized as a springtime addition to a rock garden. This flower is very easy to grow. It is visited by several kinds of insects. Butterflies, bees, wasps, gnats and flies all like the fleabane daisy.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy