Cold snap, snow conjur memories of snow days

Staying vigilant

The Chaffee Nursing Home puts out a free monthly publication, "The Good News." I hope you all read the article "Tom's Shower Story" in the Dec. 31 issue. If you missed it, it is a must read for any of you who have a loved one in a hospital or nursing home or about to go into one. The column is spot on. I experienced it with my mother. We had a legal camera set up in her room in a nursing home in Dallas, Texas. The "granny cam" law was passed unanimously by the Texas Legislature, as all states should, and we were one of the first to put it in place.

In reviewing the recordings, I saw my mother left alone, dangling in a shower chair, exposed, frightened and cold. Needless to say, I was livid. From then on, I was with her every morning on her shower days, assuring she was treated with care and respect. I also had extra quality time with my mother because on most of those mornings when I arrived at 6 a.m. with donuts in hand, she was asleep. I would sit quietly, watching her until she woke up; she would look at me at her bedside and say with outstretched arms, 'Oh honey,' and give me a warm hug.

Anyone who has a loved one in a hospital or nursing home needs to be vigilant and be there, especially when the aides don't expect you. There are good aides, and then there are the really bad, disrespectful, uncaring ones who can take down a resident in an instant. I wrote a book that tells you all about what happens, what you can do to make certain your loved one gets good care and how to prevent tragedies. The timeless guide, "Old and In The Way: Caring for Yourself and the Ones You Love" is available on amazon.com. Those of us who have been there know it only takes one mindless aide to take your loved one down.

