Cold snap, snow conjur memories of snow days

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Dorothy Wolfe, Jessie Burnett, Alan Penrose, Brenda Hester, Dale Platt, Mildred White, Cindy Wibbenmeyer, Jon Nordin, Aria Kirn, Joy Moyers, Clifford Van Dover, Richard Graviett, Zachary McDaniel, Maggie Lancaster, Teasha Totty, Caitlin Randolph, Jason Mott, Dewayne McAlister, Michael Lee, Gaylord Spane, Gina King, Michelle Neal and Seth Barnhart.
Happy anniversary to Ron and Billie Davis, Tom and Carla Smith, Jerry and Linda Lee, Jim and Margaret Arteme and Larry and Glenda Pobst.
The bracing winter weather arrived last week and all through the town, not a creature was stirring not even a mouse; well maybe a mouse and the sand trucks! It brought back memories of what we used to do on snow days. After playing in the snow, there was fudge and Rice Krispies Treats to make, and maybe snow cream, as well as jigsaw puzzles to work and board games to play. However, even the most inclement of weather, couldn't keep the guys from playing football or shooting hoops outdoors.
A big thank you to our postal carriers and deliverymen who have navigated the ice-covered sidewalks and streets to deliver our mail and packages! "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." The motto dates to when the Persians operated a system of mounted postal carriers with great fidelity around 500 B.C.
I always think of a man named Frank, who worked at a service station, when I encounter harsh weather. He told me on one very hot, humid summer day that he would never, ever complain about cold weather again. He is retired now and I hope he is all nice and cozy in his home.
The Chamber of Commerce met last week, and the 2018 officers are as follows: Ron Senciboy, president; Jennifer Lynn, vice president; HB Rice, treasurer; and Alan Pendergrass, secretary. The membership drive is underway. The chamber has voted to keep the dues the same: $15 for individuals and variable for companies (according to gross sales). Contact an officer to join.
What an exciting weekend of football. We are down to the final four, and by the end of the weekend, we'll have our final two!
The Chaffee Nursing Home puts out a free monthly publication, "The Good News." I hope you all read the article "Tom's Shower Story" in the Dec. 31 issue. If you missed it, it is a must read for any of you who have a loved one in a hospital or nursing home or about to go into one. The column is spot on. I experienced it with my mother. We had a legal camera set up in her room in a nursing home in Dallas, Texas. The "granny cam" law was passed unanimously by the Texas Legislature, as all states should, and we were one of the first to put it in place.
In reviewing the recordings, I saw my mother left alone, dangling in a shower chair, exposed, frightened and cold. Needless to say, I was livid. From then on, I was with her every morning on her shower days, assuring she was treated with care and respect. I also had extra quality time with my mother because on most of those mornings when I arrived at 6 a.m. with donuts in hand, she was asleep. I would sit quietly, watching her until she woke up; she would look at me at her bedside and say with outstretched arms, 'Oh honey,' and give me a warm hug.
Anyone who has a loved one in a hospital or nursing home needs to be vigilant and be there, especially when the aides don't expect you. There are good aides, and then there are the really bad, disrespectful, uncaring ones who can take down a resident in an instant. I wrote a book that tells you all about what happens, what you can do to make certain your loved one gets good care and how to prevent tragedies. The timeless guide, "Old and In The Way: Caring for Yourself and the Ones You Love" is available on amazon.com. Those of us who have been there know it only takes one mindless aide to take your loved one down.
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much. Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or call (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the lady who felt safer riding her bicycle than driving a car on the icy streets.
