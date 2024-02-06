Growing up on a cattle ranch in Nebraska, one memory I remember vividly was coffee and snacks. Coffee was served from first thing in the morning until the last thing at night. Mom and Dad had coffee first thing in the morning, then at breakfast, mid-morning coffee break with a snack, dinner, afternoon coffee break with a snack and then coffee for supper. Coffee took center stage. It was served most all day every day.

Dad now and then would make cowboy coffee in an old metal probably gallon coffee can. But normally Mom and Dad made coffee in an old percolator electric pot. One filled the pot with water and then inserted the percolator and basket in and filled it with ground coffee. This was usually Folgers. Put the lid on the basket and then the lid on the percolator pot and then plugged it in. I don't have a clue how long, but probably 15 or 20 minutes later one had coffee. Scalding hot real black coffee.

Mom drank her coffee black, if memory is correct, but Dad would add some Jersey/Brown Swiss real cream to his. Then he'd add a couple spoons of sugar. His coffee was cooled down considerably by adding the cream. Mom had to wait on hers to cool. The cream from those Jersey/Brown Swiss cross cows was thick. It didn't pour. You took your spoon and scooped out a chunk of cream. It was a little thicker than Miracle Whip.

I'd have had problems with how Mom drank her coffee. When I get up in the morning, I usually start my coffee on the way to the indoor out house, if I'm not in emergency mode. It takes me about 6 to 7 minutes to make my first cup of coffee and have coffee in my cup. My first cup of coffee is in a 5- or 6-ounce, thick-walled white old restaurant style coffee cup. I pour 200 degree or so coffee into that cup, and it's almost instantly cooled enough for me to blow and sip. Almost instant relief or comfort or getting that "Ah hah" feeling down in my soul from that first couple swallows of coffee. Don't really know how to describe the feeling after a few sips of coffee. Until that moment my focus is on coffee!

I've got a couple of those super metal insulated cups, but the darn things keep the coffee hot enough I can't drink it. If I don't add a couple three ice cubes, it may take it to noon to cool down. That's too long. That little thick-walled white coffee cup is perfect. I got it from Dallas, and it's the only one I've seen. It has a little blue dot on the handle and a real thin line around the cup.