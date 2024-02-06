Christmas through the ages

Christmastime is a time that brings us all together. The sights, the smells, the joy is celebrated by people of all ages. Parents with newborns, infants and babies hurriedly and excitedly prepare for "Baby's First Christmas." Pictures, outfits, ornaments and toys fill the space in our homes, but it's the memories that fill the space in our hearts.

Each year as Jaycees prepare bags of toys for families for the Toybox program, you see these tender moments. When a baby is on the list and a Jaycee begins to carefully select toys for that baby's first Christmas, you hear Jaycees asking each other which baby toy would be best and even reminiscing about their own child having that little toy.

It isn't the toys that bring us together. It's the hope that unites us. The hope that a baby's first Christmas will be special. The hope that a mom and a dad won't have to worry about not making memories for their baby and children. It is our hope that love is shared and happiness is spread through our community and to all of those we love.

There may come a different day, too. A day when those who love us and have provided the memories for us throughout the years need us to return the favor, bringing our joy to them at Christmastime. The Christmas for the Elderly Program is just as dear for our elderly community members as those memories we help provide for a baby's first Christmas. Our grandparents, aunts, uncles and dear friends who have shared traditions and stories from many generations with us now count on us to bring joy and the spirit of Christmas to them, and with your support and donations we can.