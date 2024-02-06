Christmas back when

It's Christmas! Christmas falls on Sunday every seven years, so when it does it makes the year extra special. Christmas has always seemed to be a special season where most everyone loves a little more, cares a little more and even shares a little more. Christmas has always been a special time of the year for bigger hearts and more love for everyone.

Mom and Dad were rich in many ways but poor in others. They were rich in the knowledge of life, of knowing how to live during the good times and also when things got tough. Mom and Dad weren't well off financially. They probably struggled a bit. Mom and Dad had virtually raised two girls before the two boys came along.

Mick and I had two sisters who were 13 and 16 years older than us boys, so as a result we had nephews and nieces who were 10 years or so younger than us. Back then my two sisters would come in for Christmas and we'd have gifts and meals. One had seven kids and the other had four. All I can remember is there were kids everywhere. If the weather was decent, all the kids and the men were outside doing something. If nasty, the men were in the house playing cribbage, the women were baking, and us kids were making noise.

Usually around Christmas, the volunteer fire department in Arthur, Nebraska, would hold a free pancake supper. All one had to do was show up and eat pancakes. Was fun. And to top off the evening, some of the local businesses would donate gifts that were given out. Many times Mom and Dad would bake some goodies to take to the old folks in town. Mom and Dad were pushing 60, so they weren't spring chickens, but they seemed young compared to a 70 or 80 year old. Mom liked to bake and cook, and we liked to eat.

Some of my favorite memories about Christmas are tied to the one-room schools that we attended. Most of the country schools were one room with a small entry where we hung our coats and overshoes. Most were out in the country with nothing around them except Sandhills and cows. Kind of like some of the Dollar General Stores. Most had kindergarten through the eighth grade in them, and most of the teachers were young with many in their 20s.