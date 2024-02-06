Christmas back when

It's Christmas! Christmas falls on Sunday every seven years, so when it does it makes the year extra special. Christmas has always seemed to be a special season where most everyone loves a little more, cares a little more and even shares a little more. Christmas has always been a special time of the year for bigger hearts and more love for everyone.
Mom and Dad were rich in many ways but poor in others. They were rich in the knowledge of life, of knowing how to live during the good times and also when things got tough. Mom and Dad weren't well off financially. They probably struggled a bit. Mom and Dad had virtually raised two girls before the two boys came along.
Mick and I had two sisters who were 13 and 16 years older than us boys, so as a result we had nephews and nieces who were 10 years or so younger than us. Back then my two sisters would come in for Christmas and we'd have gifts and meals. One had seven kids and the other had four. All I can remember is there were kids everywhere. If the weather was decent, all the kids and the men were outside doing something. If nasty, the men were in the house playing cribbage, the women were baking, and us kids were making noise.
Usually around Christmas, the volunteer fire department in Arthur, Nebraska, would hold a free pancake supper. All one had to do was show up and eat pancakes. Was fun. And to top off the evening, some of the local businesses would donate gifts that were given out. Many times Mom and Dad would bake some goodies to take to the old folks in town. Mom and Dad were pushing 60, so they weren't spring chickens, but they seemed young compared to a 70 or 80 year old. Mom liked to bake and cook, and we liked to eat.
Some of my favorite memories about Christmas are tied to the one-room schools that we attended. Most of the country schools were one room with a small entry where we hung our coats and overshoes. Most were out in the country with nothing around them except Sandhills and cows. Kind of like some of the Dollar General Stores. Most had kindergarten through the eighth grade in them, and most of the teachers were young with many in their 20s.
A month or two before Christmas, each individual school began to plan for a Christmas program. Everyone had a piece to learn and recite, with the little kids having short ones and the bigger kids longer ones. There were always songs to be practiced and learned. There was a piano, but I can't remember if the teacher or one of the students played it.
Decorations of all kinds had to be made and not bought. Popcorn had to be popped and turned into popcorn balls and strung on strings. We'd take needles with string and make popcorn stringers for the tree and around the room. Also made colored paper chains. We cut the sheets of colored paper into strips about a half-inch wide and 8.5 inches long and glued them in a circle. Then we'd glue the next link and end up with a paper chain. It was fun. Also made snowflakes out of white paper. Used tape to attach to windows or hang from strings around the room. Always had some of that snow spray in a can for the windows. It seems like one day was set aside to make and pull taffy. One teacher of mine taught me how to crochet, and I did a hanky for Mom.
I wonder if it would still be fun to pop up a bushel of popcorn and string some for decorations for Christmas and then hang outdoors for snacks for the birds? Or cut some snowflakes? Or make some paper chains? Or make Christmas cards by hand and make them personal.
Maybe we need to tone down the commercial/buy it/busy side of Christmas and raise up the at home/fuzzy/feeling/merry/make-it-ourself side.
Merry Christmas!
