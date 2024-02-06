There were two apparent matters with a plethora of choices before me. First, I was not going home and telling my wife I bought the extra-wide seat. Second, I needed to make a decision. Spinning the roulette wheel of possibilities, I choose my prize only to discover upon installation that I secured the wrong one.

There are two morals to this story. First, keep the receipt. Second, with a world of options before the most challenging choice is often making a choice.

In our current era of COVID, where our choices seem to be limited, we still have options. We have the luxury of determining each and every day what will direct the course of our lives. In the Bible, Joshua issued this command to his people, "chose this day whom you will serve" (Joshua 24:14). In other words, decide today who is most important to you. That choice will direct your life.

We have to choose who will have our attention, who will direct our lives, who will receive recognition. For Joshua and other people of faith, their lives are directed by serving the Lord.

Serving the Lord, your choice in the sea of options becomes clearer; what does God want for me.

Choosing to serve the Lord is to determine in your heart that what you want is what God wants. Before you enter a situation demanding a choice, you have already decided who your most significant priority is. The options are still there, but the decision is much clearer. Choose today whom you will serve.