Celebration of marriage

Couple, three weeks back, Marge and I were invited to a wedding and reception where we were friends of the groom and his parents. Normally, being a pastor, when I attend a wedding I'm up front conducting the service, but this was different. Actually it was kind of weird to be honest. I honestly can't remember the last wedding we simply attended as guests where I sat and watched.
We got there a little early, so very few were there. We escorted ourselves in and sat down on the left side, and it never occurred to me it was the bride' side. The church was fairly full when the service started, and the service was really nice. The minister did a really good job. Message was about perfect length being not too short or too long. Just a good job! After the I do's the bride and groom handed out roses to the ladies up front. It was good.
Several hours later we went to the reception up by Fruitland, and there was a crowd. Must have been 500 people, give or take. There were refreshments like normal, but there was also trail mix that I thought was really cool. Supper was kettle beef and chicken and dumplings, and both were outstanding. Just a super nice event.
What made the wedding and reception so memorable was the fact our own anniversary is coming in a few weeks. This couple is looking ahead to setting up a house together, to maybe children, jobs for probably both of them, buying a house or maybe a place in the country. Way down the road there may be grandchildren and all the joy that comes with them. While they were looking ahead, Marge and I were looking back over our 50-plus years as husband and wife.
It's been that many years since we met in Hyannis, Nebraska, and said our vows. Duckduckgo Hyannis, Nebraska. Marge reminded me that a couple we knew, Gary and Kay Frye, sang both of our songs. Marge had her three sisters stand up with her, and I had my brother and two friends stand up with me. Of the six groomsmen and bridesmaids, three have gone on to heaven. I told Marge we need to dig out our wedding pictures and dig up more memories. I don't know where the groom and bride went on their honeymoon, but Marge and I went to Ogallala and spent a few days around Lake McConaughy. We've talked about taking another honeymoon but haven't done it. Maybe on down the road.
The question came up as to "have we had a good marriage?" or "have you been happy?" Both are yes. Been a lot of good times through the years. Been some rough spots, but with God's help they smoothed out as we kept loving each other. There's been sickness for both of us that we've had to deal with. Both of us have been in the hospital several times, and we've both faced life-ending possibilities. But was it worth it? Absolutely!
If I had to do it all over again what would we do different or the same? Best decision was becoming Christians and going to church. Second-best decision was having two boys. We have really enjoyed watching them grow into young men. Proud of them. Few things we'd do different. We should have kept our 1976 Dodge Dart with a factory four-speed on the floor. Darn! I wish I'd pushed a little and went and saw Secretariat in person rather than just his colts. Same with Seattle Slew.
Now where do we go from here? Only God knows how long we have together before he calls us home to Heaven. Our plans are to enjoy our place, our steers, Grace our dog and BB our cat and our boys and their families. Most of all we plan on enjoying each other's company.
Treasure your spouse. Maybe an extra peck on the cheek or "love you" or "thanks" or even "I'm sorry". Maybe fill their cup with ice or get them a piece of carrot cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.