Celebration of marriage

It's been that many years since we met in Hyannis, Nebraska, and said our vows. Duckduckgo Hyannis, Nebraska. Marge reminded me that a couple we knew, Gary and Kay Frye, sang both of our songs. Marge had her three sisters stand up with her, and I had my brother and two friends stand up with me. Of the six groomsmen and bridesmaids, three have gone on to heaven. I told Marge we need to dig out our wedding pictures and dig up more memories. I don't know where the groom and bride went on their honeymoon, but Marge and I went to Ogallala and spent a few days around Lake McConaughy. We've talked about taking another honeymoon but haven't done it. Maybe on down the road.

The question came up as to "have we had a good marriage?" or "have you been happy?" Both are yes. Been a lot of good times through the years. Been some rough spots, but with God's help they smoothed out as we kept loving each other. There's been sickness for both of us that we've had to deal with. Both of us have been in the hospital several times, and we've both faced life-ending possibilities. But was it worth it? Absolutely!

If I had to do it all over again what would we do different or the same? Best decision was becoming Christians and going to church. Second-best decision was having two boys. We have really enjoyed watching them grow into young men. Proud of them. Few things we'd do different. We should have kept our 1976 Dodge Dart with a factory four-speed on the floor. Darn! I wish I'd pushed a little and went and saw Secretariat in person rather than just his colts. Same with Seattle Slew.

Now where do we go from here? Only God knows how long we have together before he calls us home to Heaven. Our plans are to enjoy our place, our steers, Grace our dog and BB our cat and our boys and their families. Most of all we plan on enjoying each other's company.

Treasure your spouse. Maybe an extra peck on the cheek or "love you" or "thanks" or even "I'm sorry". Maybe fill their cup with ice or get them a piece of carrot cake.