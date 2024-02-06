Celebrate June with dairy, music the outdoors, and more

Memories of music

The man who played taps was impressive and brings back memories of Bill Warner playing taps at funerals and such. After mentioning what a great trumpeter he was, Jae Hopkins adds that the band indeed revolved around Bill. He says when Bill graduated from Chaffee High, Jim Lynch was the guy. Band Director Oscar T. Honey always had an eye for what would please the public so he had Jim stand up in front of the band at concerts and play "Kiss Me Again." Jae says between Jim's good looks and the words of the song, he wowed the girls in the audiences every time.

If you want to know what is going on in our town, attend City Council meetings. They meet the first and third Mondays of each month at City Hall. The next meeting is this Monday at 7 p.m.

Not just a warning

Sooner or later, those who do not come to a complete stop at stop signs, exceed the speed limit, don't buckle up or drive recklessly will get pulled over by Chaffee's finest. Be certain you have your driver's license and proof of insurance on hand or the Chaffee Police Officer will surely give you a ticket requiring your attendance at City Court.

Summertime is here

The pool at Harmon field is open and season packages are available. $40 for a summer pass, two person passes are $80 and a family pass is $100.

So how does your garden grow? We are all looking forward to that first red tomato. Let us know when you get yours.

Adults know not to put their tongue on a metal pole in winter but how many of you have stuck a seed packet between your lips to free up your hands only to have the paper stick? That was the case last week when I removed some lip skin along with the seed packet.

June is Dairy Month. The dairy farmers are challenged with the popularity of non-milk products and over production. Consumers seem to like everything flavored these days. There is almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk and rice milk. My sisters and cousins, however, drank a lot of milk that we got from the Crites Dairy Farm on Nunn Road. Several times a week, we would pick up milk in the big gallon glass jars. For would be drivers, the milk run was also an opportunity to practice shifting and driving on a gravel road.

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Then there was fake milk.