Cast iron skillets

Almost 50 years ago, Marge and I were married in Hyannis, Nebraska. One of our gifts from Marge's parents was a No. 7 cast iron Wagner skillet. It wasn't a new skillet, but it was one that had been and was being used. It was ready to fry bacon or a hamburger or a steak or an egg in. It was seasoned and ready. Great gift. Better than a new one.

Down through the years, we have tried the non-stick skillets with coatings that never come off. Ha! It does! How many of these non-stick wonders have been sold and how much of this Teflon or which wonder coating have we eaten? But that old No. 7 Wagner skillet looks as good now as it did 50 years ago.

Marge and I each have our favorite skillets when we cook. The sizes of the skillets are characterized by numbers from No. 2 through, say, No. 12. Larger ones are available, but they are usually two-handed skillets. Marge prefers a No. 7 or No. 8 or a No. 10. My go-to is a No. 12. My No. 12 is too big and heavy for Marge to handle by the single handle. All the skillets we use now are older "antiques."

Cast iron cookware is made by mixing together pig iron and steel and other chemicals to raise the level of carbon in the molten mixture, which is then poured into a mold made of sand. Once the metal has cooled, the sand mold is broken away from the newly cast piece of cookware, which leaves behind a brand new piece, but rough. These pieces of new cookware are then smoothed and made ready for their new owners. The smoother the cookware, the easier they are to cook on.