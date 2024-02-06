Caring for your post-Christmas poinsettia

By Paul Schnare
It is a few days past Christmas. Several gardeners still have Christmas on their minds because of a gift that they received during the holiday period: a Christmas poinsettia. Many are asking, "Now what do I do with it?"
If you like your gift, want to keep it and see it bloom again next Christmas, do the following. Treat it like a houseplant after the holidays. Place it near a window. Water it as needed and fertilize it about every month. Use a fertilizer such as a soluble 20-20-20.
During the summer months, repot your poinsettia into a new pot that is only about 1" to 2" larger in diameter than it came out of. Cut the stems back to about 8" and loosen up the root system during the repotting process. Take it outside and place it in a partially shady area. Water it as needed. Again use a 20-20-20 fertilizer once a month.
At the first of August, take your poinsettia inside, cut back the stems to leave four or five leaves per shoot. Place in a sunny window and water as needed.
Around the 15th of September, encourage your poinsettia plant to set bloom buds by giving it light for only about nine hours per day. During the rest of the day, give it uninterrupted darkness by placing it in a closet each night for 15 hours. Do not open the closed door during the evening. Continue to water as needed. Also fertilize once a month with a 9-58-8 fertilizer. The high middle number, phosphorous, will encourage the plant to set flower buds.
You should have a "blooming" poinsettia in December. Remember, success requires strict adherence to the light/dark instructions.
