Caring for your post-Christmas poinsettia

By Paul Schnare

It is a few days past Christmas. Several gardeners still have Christmas on their minds because of a gift that they received during the holiday period: a Christmas poinsettia. Many are asking, "Now what do I do with it?"

If you like your gift, want to keep it and see it bloom again next Christmas, do the following. Treat it like a houseplant after the holidays. Place it near a window. Water it as needed and fertilize it about every month. Use a fertilizer such as a soluble 20-20-20.

During the summer months, repot your poinsettia into a new pot that is only about 1" to 2" larger in diameter than it came out of. Cut the stems back to about 8" and loosen up the root system during the repotting process. Take it outside and place it in a partially shady area. Water it as needed. Again use a 20-20-20 fertilizer once a month.