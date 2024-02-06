Cape Girardeau's own Juneteenth story

Growing numbers of unescorted people of color raised concern and evoked sharp differences of opinion between the city residents and their military occupiers. City folk blamed a lack of consistent policy among the changing post commanders, each of whom handled the invasion of freedom-seekers differently. Everybody, including the refugees, was uncertain about their status and their future. Fugitive slaves came and stayed, in the hope that the fraying political conflicts would eventually reorder or severe slavery's bonds. Refugees found shelter in every shack and rundown house in town the Army could find to put them in. Many idled the days away, unsure what to do with their quasi-freedom.

Not all were idle. Many worked the stables, dug fortifications and rifle pits, and served as valets. Women cooked, laundered clothes and linens, or served as matrons at the hospital. None were given military credit for their service, until June 1863.

In all, from 1863-1864, about 243 Black enlistees started their military service from Post Cape Girardeau. Each chose a risky, unproven path which promised, but did not guarantee, freedom. They left behind mothers, fathers, spouses and children to navigate the last days of enslavement without their presence and protection. The enlistment of their men technically offered families freedom, but the system lacked support to sustain themselves. Many of the Cape Girardeau enlistees sacrificed their lives in service, including James Ivers, for whom the courthouse's public square was named in 2019.

Military service actually delayed the experience of true freedom for these men, obliging most of them to service for three full years. Many died without knowing true freedom. Each soldier's hope and courage is cause for celebration. Liberation became a reality and the Union was preserved, in large part, due to the service of 186,000 men of color joining the fight for freedom.