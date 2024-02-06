Now that the winter solstice is behind us, I begin to think of days getting longer, if only by seconds, and look forward to spring and summer. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and its outside concerts come to mind. Part of my interest in the municipal band is personal for me. My maternal grandfather was one of its early members, playing trombone for the band. I never knew my grandfather. He passed away long before I was born. The few photographs that exist of him outside of his wedding picture are with the Cape Municipal Band.

Cape Girardeau's municipal band is one of the oldest, continually operated municipal bands in the country. The Repasz Elks Band of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lays claim to being the oldest continuous band in the country beginning in 1831. Capt. C.F. Schuchert formed a cornet band of 13 members in the spring of 1900. His son, Dr. Clarence Schuchert, a dentist, took over the band in 1910, renaming it Schuchert's Concert Band.

For me, one of the interesting parts of the band's early history is its involvement in World War I. In a blog posted in the Southeast Missourian, May 31, 2016, Sharon Sanders reported on how much of the band was mustered into the National Guard and then the U.S. Army to serve in World War I. In 1917, Dr. Schuchert made arrangements to have a recruitment officer give a presentation at the Opera House in Cape with hopes many band members would enlist to serve the country's war effort. As bad luck would have it, the recruiter showed up drunk for the presentation and approximately half the band members got up and left in disgust. The men who left eventually returned to the Opera House and someone else explained the requirements. Twenty-five band members enlisted.

A history of the municipal band written by a Southeast Missouri State University student, Karen L. Walker, for her master's degree in music education says the band members went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for their basic training. Almost half of the men went to the 128th Field Artillery band, a few men went to the 140th Infantry, and a couple of men were sent to the 130th Field Artillery. Dr. Schuchert was granted a discharge since he received no assignment. According to the blog, the 128th Field Artillery was the only band to go to the front lines in France. My grandfather was in the 128th. All the men who enlisted survived the war and returned home by 1919.