Cape Brewery and Ice Company, 1891-1940

Brass foot rails and spittoons adorned many a saloon before the turn of the century. It was during this time Cape Girardeau businessmen realized much of the city's money was going to St. Louis breweries. The Cape Girardeau Democrat, for instance, mentioned the summer of 1891, "The Ulhs beer depot on the levy received a train car of Anheuser Busch."

Soon, two St. Louis brewers, Frank Feuerbacher and Adolph Nenninger assessed the situation and bought the defunct Henninger Brewery on Morgan Oak Street, in the Haarig area where every corner had a saloon. No secret. Haarig was a German area, and the Germans liked their beer.

It's interesting to note here how the street, Morgan Oak, received its name. It seems when the brewery excavators were working on the lot on the corner of Morgan Oak and Middle, they saved a beautiful oak tree. The brewmaster from Germany walked by the old tree every morning. He'd tip his hat and say, "Gut Morgen Oak" (Good Morning Oak), thus the name stuck. (From Lee Albert's "Memories of Cape Girardeau").

The Democrat newspaper kept the public informed as to the brewery's progress. "The building is being remodeled completely with a large addition and ice machine added with the capacity of 30 tons per day. Tony Haas and his sons contracted to do the stone work."

On Dec. 12, it was announced a water pipe was being laid from the river to the new brewery for the brewing of the beer and making the ice. By 1895 the brewery housed ice from Cape LaCroix Creek.