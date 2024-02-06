Calming the storm

Once my family and I were evacuated from an oncoming hurricane. I have experienced cleaning up and rebuilding from the severe destruction a hurricane caused to an island. Living in the Midwest, we are prone to flooding. My oldest daughter missed more than 10 weeks of school during her senior year due to fall floods, winter ice and snow and spring flooding. All to say, water both sustains and destroys.

Many scenes throughout the Bible involve seas, oceans and water. For example, the writer of Psalm 107 writes in verse 29, "He [the Lord] made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed." Reflecting on the mighty waters, the psalmist speaks from life examples to still the raging heart.

Describing how the Lord stills the storm, the psalmist leaves to our own imagination the ferociousness of the water. We do not need much prompting to envision the devastation caused by a terrifying storm. Rushing water cuts. Hurricanes forever change a landscape. Just as storms wash away all in their path, the storms of your heart erode your own soul.