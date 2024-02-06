Business or service

By Rennie Phillips

Marge and I stopped at an eatery the other day in Sikeston and had a sundae, and I had me some French fries. Love French fries with ice cream. Anyway we took our number and went and found a seat and it was a few minutes when one of those who worked there brought our sundaes and French fries. They dropped it off without a comment or anything. No interaction and no feeling.

One other day we stopped at another eatery but not in Sikeston and had a full-blown meal. They were super busy, so we had to wait for our drinks and then for our food. It took a while, but it was no big deal. None of us was put out by the wait. Our waitress worked her tail off bringing us drinks and apologizing and even visiting with us. Marge commented on the way home that our waitress was her favorite one where we had eaten.

Now granted in the one eatery we were strangers and nobody probably tipped. At the other eatery we are regulars and we usually tip the waitress. But at the one, it was as if the waitress was bringing us food as if it was a business. In the past we would go by for ice cream a couple times a month, but hadn't for years. But at the other, it was a service if you will. She was making sure we were treated right so that we'd return.

Good food will bring back a customer, but so will good service. If either of these is lacking it can spell doom for repeat customers. It's been a while ago I went to a box store for some pipe. Normally, I try to buy what I can at a family-owned store, but this was a case where this was my only option. I absolutely never got waited on. I even went and found the one who was in charge of this area, and he wasn't interested. Good product but poor service has kept me from shopping there.

I've heard a commercial on TV where this rich entrepreneur states that he invests in his employees who will then take care of his customers. He is more concerned about his employees than the customers. He might be right. One class I took in seminary was about Fortune 500 companies and how they grew and were successful. One statement that stood out to me was it's cheaper to keep a current customer then find a new one. So the goal is to provide good service and a good product and have repeat customers.