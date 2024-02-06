Breastfeeding moms need support to succeed

Earlier this month, a Washington mom made news by getting kicked out of a restaurant for breastfeeding her infant son. Women need support, not judgment, and certainly not shame when feeding their babies. The restaurant owner made a bad situation worse when responding to the family’s online review, “Be like decent people not like animals, there are places for everything and this place is not to breastfeed your children.”

The science supports that “breast is best,” but what we don’t talk about is that the most common deterrent from breastfeeding is lack of support.

I was lucky when my babies were born. I worked from home and had a spouse who supported my breastfeeding goals. However, for women who don’t work from home, or who work for a small business where only one person is in the store at a time, or who work for someone like a restaurant owner who berates customers with infants to feed, finding a time and a place for pumping to support breastfeeding goals is a huge hurdle to overcome. Amy Berry, a registered nurse with International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners certification and a lactation consultant for Mercy Health in Cleveland, says, “If women had support, we would have a longer maternity leave and more support for heading back to work.”

The U.S. categorized maternity leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, which only ensures 12 weeks of unpaid leave. www.Business.org recently compiled data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to look at which countries best supported new parents. They ranked each country “according to its full-rate equivalent pay for maternity leave.” The United States came dead last on a list of 24. Both Canada and Mexico support new families far better.