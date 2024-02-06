Birds are back, street repairs, scholarships and one hot sauce

Scholarships awarded

The CHS Alumni Association has awarded scholarships to Austin Owens and Emily Kindle. Austin is the son of Gary and Bobbie Owens. Both awardees are 2018 CHS graduates.

The Alumni Association made a significant donation to the school toward the purchase of emergency security devices in the event of an intrusion. The school is in the process of selecting a system.

Tom Davenport tells us that Ronnie Eichhorn has been added to the Alumni board of directors following the retirement of Bobbie Mantel Arnold. Bobbie has served on the board for many years and will continue to help in all ways possible. Tom adds that she is one of the greatest resources an organization could ever hope to have and the association has been blessed to have had her these many years and knowing she will continue to contribute is an awesome comfort. We all thank Bonnie for all she has does for Chaffee. Remember to save the date of Sept. 29 for this year's CHS Alumni Banquet.

Great hot sauce

Richard and I had to come to Missouri to discover the hot sauce Texas Pete. Quite taken with it when we ate at Sandy's Place at the airport, we couldn't find a grocery store that stocked it. After checking around, we decided to check out the remodeled Food Giant in Cape. Not only did they have Texas Pete, the friendly cashier told us they sell a lot of it.

The background on Texas Pete is very interesting. Not only is it not a product of Texas, it was developed and is manufactured by the TW Garner Food Company in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The hot sauce was introduced in 1929 by Sam Garner, operator of the Dixie Pig barbecue stand there. Customers wanted a hotter sauce so the Garners concocted one with cayenne peppers. A marketing person suggested they name the sauce "Mexican Joe" but Thad Garner's father, Sam, said the name should be American. Since Texas is known for its spicy foods it was combined with the name Pete, the nickname of Thad's brother Harold.

Doc Finney

The mentioning of Doc Finney's hill brought back some memories of the man himself. Jae Hopkins said he is pretty certain Dr. W.O. Finney saved his life. When Jae was two years old, he developed pneumonia. His mother was teaching at Canalou so she brought him to Chaffee so he could recuperate at his grandmother's house at 322 Parker. He was there for a very long time and according to Jae's mother, Dr. Finney came by every day to make sure he was continuing to recover. Dr. Finney was a dedicated doctor and we are certain lots of Chaffee people have special stories to share.

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Email you news and comments to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.