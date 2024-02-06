Being the answer to prayer

The other day, our dog was hit by a car. A woman who had driven by after came to our door and told us. I didn't know what I would do when I got to the road, but when I got there, she was already carrying him off of the road for us. It was a gesture of kindness, love and compassion that meant deeply to me because I hadn't known if I would be able to. It reminded me of God's love and provision for us.

It also reminded me that oftentimes, we are the answers to each others' prayers. We are, in a very real way, love to each other. It is love that reminds us we are worthy not because of anything we do or don't do, but simply because we are. Our shared humanity and the suffering and joy that entails calls us into communion with each other, to share the burden of grief with those we love and with those we don't even know.

This communion is, perhaps, the mystery of being human: although we don't all know each other on the surface, we know each other at a deep level that understands pain and grief and joy and suffering. It's not something any of us can escape, and so we are here for each other. God is love, and we carry God within ourselves; this is the presence of God.