Beginning of Freedom Corner

On a prominent corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard stands the 15-foot replica of the nation's Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. Many citizens of Cape Girardeau have admired this corner at Capaha Park, but do you know the history of the impressive statue?
The entities responsible for the city's freedom symbol were the Boy Scouts of Cape Girardeau and interested citizens in 1950. After Lord Baden Powell of England started the scouting movement in 1907, the local Cape Girardeau organization began in 1910.
Sixty-six years after France gifted the Statue of Liberty to the people of America and 40 years after Cape's founding of scouting, Miss Liberty was dedicated as the district Scouts pledged everlasting loyalty to strengthen the arm of liberty in America.
The second Boy Scout Jamboree was held in 1950 at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. It was at this event that the national organization ordered 400 bronze replicas of the famous statue and suggested cities purchase one if the were interested. Harry B. Newman, chairman of the local scouting board, suggested one be acquired for the city.
After the 8-foot, 4-inch statue arrived, Denzil Slinkard and William Gerhardt donated their time and labor to assemble the 5-foot pedestal and base. It was positioned before four brick pillars bearing the names of men and women of Cape Girardeau County who had died during World War I and II. Later, the Korean War and Vietnam War casualties were added on the two outer pillars by the American Legion.
On a cold blustery day, Nov. 5, 1950, 300 Scouts assembled at the park and marched to the corner to patriotic music of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, led by Professor Louis Wilcox. Citizens numbering 1,000 watched, either shivering outside in the late afternoon or sitting in their heated cars.
The program opened with Dr. W.W. Parker, president of the college, followed by the Rev. R.C. Holliday of Centenary Methodist Church giving the invocation. Jack Himmelberger and Mayor Walter H. Ford unveiled the statue before an applauding crowd.
The dedicatory address was given by Rush H. Limbaugh. During his recounting of the 1884 history of the original Statue of Liberty and brief history of the Boy Scouts, he pointed to the pillars of brick behind him that included the names of those during wartime who sacrificed their lives. He then suggested that the historical southeast corner of Capaha Park be called, "Freedom Corner." It was a touching moment of warmth in the cold November air.
Sadly, on May 12, 1976, Lady Liberty suffered severe vandalism. The statue was ripped from its base and stolen. The next day an employee of the university found the badly damaged statue with its body and robe badly dented and mangled.
Lloyd Ervin, manager of Otto Dingeldein Silversmith Shop, repaired the bronze statue just in time for America's 200th Anniversary, July 1976.
