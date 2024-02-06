Be the change you wish someone would be

First, decide to do something. People of faith should never find themselves in the position waiting for someone else to do something. Doing nothing opens the door for evil to triumph. God tells a people who are in a place they don't want to be, surrounded by people they don't like, living life in the way they don't want, to do something. Be part of the action, not a spectator in the stands.

Second, choose some good people to be around. Men and women are social creatures. We want to both know and be known by others. Connection and community are at the core of being created in the triune image of God. In Daniel Pink's book, he cites some studies that show a correlation between singing -- rehearsals and performances -- and overall improvement in one's mental, emotional, and physical health. Not just singing, but singing with a choir. The connection of being with and being in sync with others has tremendous benefit for your overall health. We need to surround ourselves with others who we can synchronize. You can feel lonely, but you don't have to be alone.

Finally, do what you can, however you can for the betterment of where you are. Jeremiah promises that in the cities' well-being you will find your well-being. We can either be consumers, or contributors to our communities. We can take what we want and discard the rest. Or, we can contribute to what is right and causes good to all of our neighbors.

Be about something, with other people for the good of where you are. An antidote to bitterness is working towards betterment.