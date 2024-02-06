Be the change you wish someone would be

By Robert Hurtgen
The book of Jeremiah, found in the Old Testament, speaks to people who are in a hopeless situation. Their cities destroyed. Many people have been carried off by the invading army only to find themselves living in a place they didn't like, surrounded by strange smells, odd foods, and people who were vastly different than they. Desperately wanting to go back home.
Jeremiah writes a letter to his people telling them to settle in because they are going to be there for a long time. While they are settling, they need to "Pursue the well-being of the city I have deported you to. Pray to the Lord on its behalf, for when it thrives, you will thrive" (Jeremiah 29:7, CSB). There are three principles from this verse today.
First, decide to do something. People of faith should never find themselves in the position waiting for someone else to do something. Doing nothing opens the door for evil to triumph. God tells a people who are in a place they don't want to be, surrounded by people they don't like, living life in the way they don't want, to do something. Be part of the action, not a spectator in the stands.
Second, choose some good people to be around. Men and women are social creatures. We want to both know and be known by others. Connection and community are at the core of being created in the triune image of God. In Daniel Pink's book, he cites some studies that show a correlation between singing -- rehearsals and performances -- and overall improvement in one's mental, emotional, and physical health. Not just singing, but singing with a choir. The connection of being with and being in sync with others has tremendous benefit for your overall health. We need to surround ourselves with others who we can synchronize. You can feel lonely, but you don't have to be alone.
Finally, do what you can, however you can for the betterment of where you are. Jeremiah promises that in the cities' well-being you will find your well-being. We can either be consumers, or contributors to our communities. We can take what we want and discard the rest. Or, we can contribute to what is right and causes good to all of our neighbors.
Be about something, with other people for the good of where you are. An antidote to bitterness is working towards betterment.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.