Be careful to tell the truth

Have you ever shared something on social media or through email that you later found out to be false? We live in a time where information comes at us from many directions. In the past, there were only a few television networks and news organizations. Today, anyone with a computer can be an influencer. Many people write blogs or have podcasts. It is wonderful to have the freedom to share our ideas. However, along with freedom comes responsibility. What if we tell someone something that is not true, and they are harmed as a result? When we repeat falsehoods, we lose our credibility and people will no longer be able to trust us.
When we think of much that is published today on social media, we often react and share without considering whether we are sharing the truth or spreading a lie. Sometimes reputations are destroyed in the process. Over the past several years, I have read of young prominent pastors who lost their ministries due to personal indiscretions. A few of these pastors, like megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson, have ended up committing suicide. Sometimes I wonder if all the gossip on forums and social media posts take such a toll on these men that they lose all hope. We hear of other cases where cyberbullying leads children to this same tragic ending.
I think we would all do well to remember the Ten Commandments. The ninth commandment is to not give false witness or testimony against our neighbor. Sometimes this is done intentionally. There are dishonest people who may choose to harm someone's reputation instead of inflicting physical harm. Sometimes this is done unintentionally by repeating untrue gossip. Can you think of examples of someone who's reputation was destroyed, only to later be exonerated? Even in those cases, it is rare that the person is ever able to fully recover.
I have encountered people who believe that it is OK to lie to get the outcome they desire. These are people who cheat on their taxes. They cheat on their spouses. They are always looking for loopholes to keep from being held accountable. My pastoral counsel is to tell these individuals to tell the truth and face the consequences. It is much harder to keep up with all the lies you have told in the past to keep your story consistent. Eventually people figure out that you are lying. Then you have lost your credibility.
The Bible teaches us important principles about being truthful. Jesus addressed some nonbelievers who claimed to know God. He said, "You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies." John 8:44 ESV. In other words, when we choose to be liars, we are acting like children of the devil. That should cause us to think twice before lying to get ourselves out of an unpleasant situation.
We know that much damage can come from misinformation. When God gave Moses the law for the people, it was for their common good. Lies tear apart a community. Ephesians 4:25 says, "Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbor, for we are members one of another." When we think of our current situation, facing COVID-19, it is important for our community and our world that we are operating with accurate information.
As a pastor, I am making decisions every day to try to keep people safe. Sometimes the information we are given changes. We do not know if everything we hear on the news or read in social media is accurate. We must all do our homework and know that God will hold us accountable for the information we spread. I choose to err on the side of caution. We are all in this together, and I am confident, that by God's grace we will overcome this challenge.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.