Be careful to tell the truth

I have encountered people who believe that it is OK to lie to get the outcome they desire. These are people who cheat on their taxes. They cheat on their spouses. They are always looking for loopholes to keep from being held accountable. My pastoral counsel is to tell these individuals to tell the truth and face the consequences. It is much harder to keep up with all the lies you have told in the past to keep your story consistent. Eventually people figure out that you are lying. Then you have lost your credibility.

The Bible teaches us important principles about being truthful. Jesus addressed some nonbelievers who claimed to know God. He said, "You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies." John 8:44 ESV. In other words, when we choose to be liars, we are acting like children of the devil. That should cause us to think twice before lying to get ourselves out of an unpleasant situation.

We know that much damage can come from misinformation. When God gave Moses the law for the people, it was for their common good. Lies tear apart a community. Ephesians 4:25 says, "Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbor, for we are members one of another." When we think of our current situation, facing COVID-19, it is important for our community and our world that we are operating with accurate information.

As a pastor, I am making decisions every day to try to keep people safe. Sometimes the information we are given changes. We do not know if everything we hear on the news or read in social media is accurate. We must all do our homework and know that God will hold us accountable for the information we spread. I choose to err on the side of caution. We are all in this together, and I am confident, that by God's grace we will overcome this challenge.