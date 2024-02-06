Bartholomew Cousin's legacy of land grants

The most visible legacy of Bartholomew Cousin in Southeast Missouri is land granted to him by the Spanish government. Spanish Lt. Gov. Carlos Dehault Delassus lacked funds to pay for services but could grant land. In all, Cousin received 24,000 arpents (20,275 acres) in three grants.
Cousin petitioned for the first grant of 6,000 arpents for services as interpreter and writer for Louis Lorimier. The location suggested was between Jackson and Bollinger's Mill on Whitewater River. Lorimier provided a statement of support, and Delassus granted the land Oct. 15, 1799.
The next request by Cousin was for 10,000 arpents in compensation for his usual duties, but also for taking the annual census, various missions in the interior of the settlement and adjoining districts and other public services. Citing Lorimier's verbal support and his own experience, Delassus granted the land on Dec. 17, 1802.
Delassus granted the last parcel of 8,000 arpents March 31, 1803. Cousin cited his services as interpreter and scrivener (writer) and increased work "on account of the rapid increase of the population of this settlement." He suggested the land be located at Tywappity and Cape la Cruche in present-day Scott County.
The problem with colonial land grants in Missouri was the requirement that the United States confirm title after the Louisiana Purchase. A land commission convened in 1806 to hear testimony and view evidence to confirm these grants. The commissioners repeatedly rejected Cousin's grants on technicalities and only confirmed them after his death in 1824.
The board confirmed part of the 6,000-arpent tract on Whitewater in 1827 as Survey No. 2196. Survey No. 3149 confirmed in 1836 comprised the remainder. Cousin's executors sold platted lots of this claim from 1827 to 1866.
Congress confirmed the 10,000-arpent claim in 1858. By that time, no parcels remained in the public domain in Missouri that could accommodate such a large claim. Charles F. Blatten of St. Louis, who had power of attorney for Cousin's heirs, bought the certificate issued for the confirmed land. Blatten redeemed the certificate for land in Marshall County, Kansas, after the Civil War.
A second board of land commissioners recommended confirming hundreds of claims in the early 1830s. Congress endorsed these recommendations July 4, 1836, including the final 8,000-arpent claim. However, it necessitated assembling multiple parcels, including Survey Nos. 1841, 3203, 3214 and 3287 in southern Cape Girardeau and northern Scott counties near Commerce, and most of Powers Island. Additional portions retaining U.S. Public Land Office descriptions are in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard and Washington counties. The last of these parcels sold for back taxes on Aug. 23, 1887!
Many questions remain about Cousin. Where was he from the time he left France in 1791 and the time about 1798 that he appeared in Cape Girardeau? Where did he get his education? What happened to his papers at his death? What we do know is that Bartholomew Cousin was crucial to the early history of Cape Girardeau.
