Bartholomew Cousin's legacy of land grants

The most visible legacy of Bartholomew Cousin in Southeast Missouri is land granted to him by the Spanish government. Spanish Lt. Gov. Carlos Dehault Delassus lacked funds to pay for services but could grant land. In all, Cousin received 24,000 arpents (20,275 acres) in three grants.

Cousin petitioned for the first grant of 6,000 arpents for services as interpreter and writer for Louis Lorimier. The location suggested was between Jackson and Bollinger's Mill on Whitewater River. Lorimier provided a statement of support, and Delassus granted the land Oct. 15, 1799.

The next request by Cousin was for 10,000 arpents in compensation for his usual duties, but also for taking the annual census, various missions in the interior of the settlement and adjoining districts and other public services. Citing Lorimier's verbal support and his own experience, Delassus granted the land on Dec. 17, 1802.

Delassus granted the last parcel of 8,000 arpents March 31, 1803. Cousin cited his services as interpreter and scrivener (writer) and increased work "on account of the rapid increase of the population of this settlement." He suggested the land be located at Tywappity and Cape la Cruche in present-day Scott County.