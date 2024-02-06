Attention turns to the garden during the month of June

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Paul Essner, Ann Hinkebein, Carla Lee, Logan Bollinger, Wesley Curtis, Lavern Ballard, Dan Heeb, Bill McCann, Betty Keller, Jeremy Graviett, Herman Sadler, Morris Montgomery, Bernice Atkins, Avis-Jean Wolfe, Ed Freed, Jack Owens, Movidene Cutler, Bob Dacus, Easton Mosby, Carol Lee, Gabe Pfefferkorn, Shirley Glastetter, Dallon Horman, Kathy Rice, Wayne Held, Athena Hampton, Mike Dumey, Gerald Beck, Scott Barnhart, Deidra Coleson, Doris Williamson and Andrea Horman.

Happy anniversary to David and JoNell Schaefer, Jeremy and Jennifer Vandeven, Wes and Sheila Howard, Don and Jo Rutz, Jason and Sabrina Pobst, Scott and Leslie Horman, Carl and MaryAnn Cagle and Shannon and Jenifer Brown.

The month of June is Dairy Month, Fight the Filthy Fly Month, Rose Month and National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month.

The full moon we will enjoy later this week is referred to as Rose Moon, Green Corn Moon, Planting Moon and Moon When June Berries Are Ripe.

Anna Wicker Kinder tells us the Community Garden behind the Senior Center is planted with the help of the young ones from General Baptist Church. Things are beginning to come up. It is a big job and they need volunteers this summer. Ten rows of corn were planted from seed donated by Whitaker Ace Hardware. They thank Whitaker and the young volunteers. If you can help, please contact the Senior Center or Anna.

A festive weekend

We hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend; the grills were fired up for the unofficial start of summer! A good time was had by more than 120 who attended the Memorial Day concert at Circle Park. The patriotic music played by the Chaffee Community Band gave many goosebumps. The Historical Society thanks those of you who attended and bought their famous Historical Society burgers, hot dogs and popcorn. Their summer concert series will continue with a country music concert in June.

The society meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Chaffee Museum. All are welcome to attend. You can join for as little as $10 per year. Dues go toward maintenance, insurance, upkeep of the building and funding two scholarships. To pay dues make your check payable to Chaffee Historical Society, 109 S. Main St., Chaffee 63740. They also accept donations.