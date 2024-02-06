Attention turns to the garden during the month of June

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Paul Essner, Ann Hinkebein, Carla Lee, Logan Bollinger, Wesley Curtis, Lavern Ballard, Dan Heeb, Bill McCann, Betty Keller, Jeremy Graviett, Herman Sadler, Morris Montgomery, Bernice Atkins, Avis-Jean Wolfe, Ed Freed, Jack Owens, Movidene Cutler, Bob Dacus, Easton Mosby, Carol Lee, Gabe Pfefferkorn, Shirley Glastetter, Dallon Horman, Kathy Rice, Wayne Held, Athena Hampton, Mike Dumey, Gerald Beck, Scott Barnhart, Deidra Coleson, Doris Williamson and Andrea Horman.
Happy anniversary to David and JoNell Schaefer, Jeremy and Jennifer Vandeven, Wes and Sheila Howard, Don and Jo Rutz, Jason and Sabrina Pobst, Scott and Leslie Horman, Carl and MaryAnn Cagle and Shannon and Jenifer Brown.
The month of June is Dairy Month, Fight the Filthy Fly Month, Rose Month and National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month.
The full moon we will enjoy later this week is referred to as Rose Moon, Green Corn Moon, Planting Moon and Moon When June Berries Are Ripe.
Anna Wicker Kinder tells us the Community Garden behind the Senior Center is planted with the help of the young ones from General Baptist Church. Things are beginning to come up. It is a big job and they need volunteers this summer. Ten rows of corn were planted from seed donated by Whitaker Ace Hardware. They thank Whitaker and the young volunteers. If you can help, please contact the Senior Center or Anna.
We hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend; the grills were fired up for the unofficial start of summer! A good time was had by more than 120 who attended the Memorial Day concert at Circle Park. The patriotic music played by the Chaffee Community Band gave many goosebumps. The Historical Society thanks those of you who attended and bought their famous Historical Society burgers, hot dogs and popcorn. Their summer concert series will continue with a country music concert in June.
The society meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Chaffee Museum. All are welcome to attend. You can join for as little as $10 per year. Dues go toward maintenance, insurance, upkeep of the building and funding two scholarships. To pay dues make your check payable to Chaffee Historical Society, 109 S. Main St., Chaffee 63740. They also accept donations.
My sister Carolyn and her husband Bill just returned to their home in Ohio after a 2,000-mile road trip. They stopped in Rolla, Missouri, where Bill had attended Rolla School of Mines, dropped by to see his sister in Oklahoma and then visit our sister Ruth in Texas. Ruth had some remodeling done, so Carolyn and Bill spent their short visit hanging pictures and drapes. As many of us know, taking down drapes is a lot easier than putting them back up. Richard and I didn't get to see them, but they did stop in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where Carolyn and I both attended college. Carolyn said traveling that many miles in 10 days was a little much and they were glad to be home.
In clearing out some stored boxes, I ran across a July 1961 Ford Times. Our dad was a big Ford man and we received the magazine for many years. This issue had several interesting topics, one of which was traveling clothes for women titled "The Lady or the Frump? Look as Smart as Your Car." Written by the highly successful American designer, Jo Copeland, she states that with all the choices of fabrics and styles for travel wardrobes, there is no reason for any woman traveling in a car to look slovenly and unkempt. The new cotton and synthetic blends provided wrinkle-free apparel for auto travel in all kinds of climates. Regardless of your destination, the universal rule is to look your best at all times. When she was behind the wheel, Ms. Copeland preferred short white cotton gloves to keep her hands drier and cleaner. That was before air conditioning was standard in cars. Her other suggestions was wearing a shaped cap of veiling to preserve curls and waves rather than heads bound up like those of "Oriental potentates." She closes with once one chooses their basic wardrobe then accessories should be organized. I wonder what Ms. Copeland would say about today's casual wear.
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
