It is easy to assume that others have understood you. Assuming your spouse heard you can often lead to a longer and louder discussion. You can assume your gas tank is full only to be greeted by the "get gas dummy" light. When have you assumed something about a friend only to be sorely disappointed. Assumptions never bring clarity.

The church is guilty of assuming that everyone understands the facts and meaning of Easter. I can justly critique the church and its assumptions because I have been guilty of doing the same. Therefore, I want to take the opportunity to remove some assumptions by sharing four essential Christian beliefs for Easter.

First, Easter week begins with Palm Sunday. The name comes from when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem and was greeted by a crowd waving palm branches and shouting, "Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord." Then, he was crucified within a week following the triumphant entry.

Second, Jesus has a group of 12 men he was closest to. One of those men named Judas betrayed him by turning him over to the religious leaders who wanted to see him killed. Judas identified Jesus in a garden at night to those arresting him by kissing his cheek.