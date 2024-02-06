Are you on the list?

It is usually a good thing to have your name on a list. We may think of an "A" list of Hollywood actors, a top 100 list of professional athletes in sports or maybe the dean's list. There are also lists that no one would desire to see his or her name, such as a sex offender's list. I will say more about that later.

In the Bible there is a list of names in the Lamb's Book of Life. We understand that to mean that people who have been saved by God's grace through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross are listed. This means they are going to heaven -- like having your name on a guest list.

Hebrews 12:23 speaks of being "enrolled in heaven". According to the book of Revelation, only those whose names are listed in the Lamb's Book of Life will be allowed to enter heaven (Revelation 21:27).

Can you know that you are going to heaven when you die? Some teach that no one can face death with peace about entering heaven; others believe that everyone goes to heaven. Scripture indicates that assurance of salvation is a blessing for those who faithfully serve the Lord. If you have faith in Jesus, you can have peace that Jesus will receive you and take you to heaven when you die. Read John 14:1-6.

One concern is that someone may think he or she is going to heaven for various reasons, but the reality is that they do not have a personal faith in Christ that leads to salvation.

Philippians 2:12 encourages us to work out our salvation with fear and trembling. What this means is that instead of taking for granted we are going to heaven, we should obey the Lord, put our faith and trust in Jesus for our salvation, and God will give us peace that heaven is our eternal home. Those who abandon the faith will not go to heaven. They were never on the list.