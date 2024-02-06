Are you on the list?

It is usually a good thing to have your name on a list. We may think of an "A" list of Hollywood actors, a top 100 list of professional athletes in sports or maybe the dean's list. There are also lists that no one would desire to see his or her name, such as a sex offender's list. I will say more about that later.
In the Bible there is a list of names in the Lamb's Book of Life. We understand that to mean that people who have been saved by God's grace through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross are listed. This means they are going to heaven -- like having your name on a guest list.
Hebrews 12:23 speaks of being "enrolled in heaven". According to the book of Revelation, only those whose names are listed in the Lamb's Book of Life will be allowed to enter heaven (Revelation 21:27).
Can you know that you are going to heaven when you die? Some teach that no one can face death with peace about entering heaven; others believe that everyone goes to heaven. Scripture indicates that assurance of salvation is a blessing for those who faithfully serve the Lord. If you have faith in Jesus, you can have peace that Jesus will receive you and take you to heaven when you die. Read John 14:1-6.
One concern is that someone may think he or she is going to heaven for various reasons, but the reality is that they do not have a personal faith in Christ that leads to salvation.
Philippians 2:12 encourages us to work out our salvation with fear and trembling. What this means is that instead of taking for granted we are going to heaven, we should obey the Lord, put our faith and trust in Jesus for our salvation, and God will give us peace that heaven is our eternal home. Those who abandon the faith will not go to heaven. They were never on the list.
Interestingly, the Scripture teaches that those whose names are written in the Lamb's Book of Life have been written from the foundation of the world. The good news is the Lord knows those who are his. However, we live by faith, not by sight. Theologians argue if the "elect" go to heaven automatically or if such statements represent God's foreknowledge. Either way, God knows who is going to heaven. We have hope for others, but God is the ultimate judge.
When I perform a funeral service, I base my comments on whether a person claimed to be a follower of Jesus. I believe that Christians go to heaven by God's grace. Only the Lord knows what is in a person's heart. We base our hope for others on outward signs of an inward reality.
I have officiated funerals for atheists. In those cases, I talk about how God comforts his children and the hope we can have to go to heaven through Jesus. I do not tell the people that the atheist is in heaven, but I do believe the atheist would want me to preach the gospel of Jesus to those who are grieving so they can escape hell and have eternal life in heaven. See Luke 16:19-31.
Another list is making headlines today. Associates of the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been listed. This list is gradually being released to the public. While there have been recent attempts to spin the meaning of one's name appearing on the list, we understand the damning implications. These are people who went to an island to have inappropriate sexual relations with children. They call the victims, "underage women," to shelter the guilty.
God forbid that our society normalizes pedophilia. What is done in secret will be exposed, Luke 12:2-3. We have seen examples of things shared online coming back to cause problems for people. Society shows no mercy, but God is merciful. If we repent, God will forgive us and clear our record. If we wait until judgment day, it will be too late.
On which list are you? The guilty list of the condemned or the Lamb's list of the forgiven?
