Are you in a cult?

How does a cult leader get people to follow him or her? In an episode of the Netflix series, "The UnXplained," William Shatner introduces us to a man who had recently graduated law school. He was having a hard time getting started in his career, so he sought motivational training from a highly recommended instructor. Lessons would go on for more than 10 hours. They would have coed volleyball, and the females would kiss the leader on the lips as they exited the court. Things continued to happen that helped him realize he was in a cult. He considers himself fortunate to have escaped.
The show also referenced Jim Jones and the Guyana tragedy, where the people committed mass suicide. The largest mass suicide within the United States was among the Heaven's Gate cult led by Marshall Applewhite. I was surprised to learn that their website is still active. How can anyone fall for such an organization after such a tragic event?
This leads us to an important question: Am I in a cult? According to Rob Phillips, the director of the apologetics ministry of the Missouri Baptist Convention, there is a difference within Christianity between a cult, heresy, a sect and a false prophet. Followers of Jesus consider world religions that deny the deity of Christ to be false religions, but not necessarily cults.
He says a cult is a counterfeit form of Christianity because it rejects the central beliefs of historical Christianity. If your group discourages self-study and independent thinking, you may be in a cult. For further reading, see "The Apologist's Toolkit: Resources to Help You Defend the Christian Faith," by Rob Phillips.
There is a helpful article on onlinepsychologydegree.info, "The 10 Things to Know about the Psychology of Cults." The first thing we need to know is cults provide an illusion of comfort. Cult leaders use people's fears to manipulate them while offering false hope.
Second, cults satisfy the human desire for absolute answers. Instead of accepting the idea of living by faith and not by sight, cults offer people the illusion of having all the answers.
Third, cults appeal to people who have low self-esteem. People who join cults come from various backgrounds and are ordinary people. Those with disabilities or clinical depression are often overlooked by cult leaders. They choose people with low self-esteem and break them down to rebuild them dependent on the cult for support.
Fourth, new recruits are, "love bombed." They are complimented, seduced and praised. Eventually, there is inappropriate physical activity leading to sexual abuse, arranged plural marriage, child abuse and sex-trafficking.
Fifth, women are more likely to join cults than men with 70% of cult members being female.
Sixth, many cult members have rejected religion. The article speculates that people who feel that they cannot reach perfectionistic goals are attracted to cults as an alternative form of religion.
Seventh, cults maintain power with the "us vs. them" mentality.
Eighth, cult leaders are masters at mind-control. They get their members to isolate themselves from anyone who might question their teachings.
Ninth, cult members may have no idea they are in a cult. This can be a religious, political or social group. They see the benefits of being in the group without perceiving the potential dangers.
Finally, cult life can have a dangerous and lasting effect. All cults can be considered emotionally damaging while many go on to some form of sexual abuse. Some members witness mass suicides, child pornography, and sometimes mutilation. Members of Heaven's Gate had been castrated.
Anyone can be vulnerable to the tactics of a cult leader. Romans 8:16 encourages us, "The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God." We can have a personal relationship with Jesus that will give us assurance of our faith and salvation.
Join a Bible believing church, make friends and get involved. Do not isolate yourself from people who disagree with you. Keep an open mind with an open Bible. If you think you may be in a cult, get out while you are able.
