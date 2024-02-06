Are you in a cult?

How does a cult leader get people to follow him or her? In an episode of the Netflix series, "The UnXplained," William Shatner introduces us to a man who had recently graduated law school. He was having a hard time getting started in his career, so he sought motivational training from a highly recommended instructor. Lessons would go on for more than 10 hours. They would have coed volleyball, and the females would kiss the leader on the lips as they exited the court. Things continued to happen that helped him realize he was in a cult. He considers himself fortunate to have escaped.

The show also referenced Jim Jones and the Guyana tragedy, where the people committed mass suicide. The largest mass suicide within the United States was among the Heaven's Gate cult led by Marshall Applewhite. I was surprised to learn that their website is still active. How can anyone fall for such an organization after such a tragic event?

This leads us to an important question: Am I in a cult? According to Rob Phillips, the director of the apologetics ministry of the Missouri Baptist Convention, there is a difference within Christianity between a cult, heresy, a sect and a false prophet. Followers of Jesus consider world religions that deny the deity of Christ to be false religions, but not necessarily cults.

He says a cult is a counterfeit form of Christianity because it rejects the central beliefs of historical Christianity. If your group discourages self-study and independent thinking, you may be in a cult. For further reading, see "The Apologist's Toolkit: Resources to Help You Defend the Christian Faith," by Rob Phillips.

There is a helpful article on onlinepsychologydegree.info, "The 10 Things to Know about the Psychology of Cults." The first thing we need to know is cults provide an illusion of comfort. Cult leaders use people's fears to manipulate them while offering false hope.

Second, cults satisfy the human desire for absolute answers. Instead of accepting the idea of living by faith and not by sight, cults offer people the illusion of having all the answers.

Third, cults appeal to people who have low self-esteem. People who join cults come from various backgrounds and are ordinary people. Those with disabilities or clinical depression are often overlooked by cult leaders. They choose people with low self-esteem and break them down to rebuild them dependent on the cult for support.

Fourth, new recruits are, "love bombed." They are complimented, seduced and praised. Eventually, there is inappropriate physical activity leading to sexual abuse, arranged plural marriage, child abuse and sex-trafficking.