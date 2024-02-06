Apple season means fun apple recipes to try

By Susan McClanahan

It is apple season and that means plenty of apple recipes to try. For fun, I did a Google search on apple recipes, and 437 million recipes were found. As I started looking through a few dozen of them, I quickly realized you can find any recipe you want using apples as an ingredient.

For today, I am using apples as a theme, and that might include juice, cider, applesauce or apple butter as well. There was really no way to choose which ones to include here, so this is a blind selection of a few to share with you. I hope you enjoy these, and then maybe you can do your own search to try new recipes this apple season. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes in this column.

Apple Juice Brew

3 cups ice

3 cups apple juice (unsweetened)

1/2 cup butterscotch syrup

1 cup marshmallow cream

Squirty canned whipped topping

Place ice, apple juice, butterscotch syrup and marshmallow cream in blender and puree until smooth, frothy, and marshmallow cream is fully incorporated.

Pour into four glasses and top each with whipped cream and a drizzle of additional butterscotch syrup.

You may also choose caramel syrup in place of butterscotch syrup if desired.

Caramel Apple Jam

6 cups finely diced peeled apples (4 med-large Honey Crisp apples yielded 6 cups)

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon butter

1 package Sure Jell (powdered fruit pectin)

4 cups sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (heaping)

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a large stock pot, combine the apples, water and butter. Cook and stir over low heat until apples are tender (about 10 minutes). Stir in pectin and bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly. Add the sugars, cinnamon and nutmeg and return to a rolling boil. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Remove from the heat; skim off foam. Carefully ladle hot mixture into hot half-pint or pint jars, leaving 1/4-inch head-space. Remove air bubbles; wipe rims and adjust lids. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.

Note: twist jars gently from side to side while cooling (after lid has sealed) to evenly distribute apple pieces throughout the jam.

Yield: 3 pints or approximately 6 half-pints

Option: Replace 1/2 cup water with 1/2 cup spiced rum, cinnamon whiskey, or bourbon for a different twist.

Sausage and Apple Kraut

1 (27-ounce) jar sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and divided

1 (14-ounce) smoked or Kielbasa sausage ring, sliced and divided

2 tart apples, peeled, cored and diced

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed and divided

2 cups apple cider or apple juice, divided

In a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan, layer half of sauerkraut, half of sausage and all the apples. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar. Pour one cup cider or juice over top. Repeat layering with remaining sauerkraut, sausage, brown sugar and cider or juice. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 hours, or until sauerkraut is caramelized and golden. Serves 4 to 6.

Pork Cutlets with Spiced Apples

3 apples, cored and sliced

1/3 cup lemon juice

12 boneless pork loin cutlets, 1/4-inch thick

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 ounces fresh ginger, cut into julienne strips

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 tablespoon water

Salt and pepper to taste

Toss apples with lemon juice. Cook pork in hot butter and oil for 5 minutes. Add apples, ginger and thyme. Turn pork and cook 4 additional minutes. Add water; cover and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 4 to 6.

Ham Steak and Apples

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups apples, cored and diced

2 (1-pound) bone-in ham steaks

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add brown sugar and mustard; bring to a simmer. Add apples; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Top apples with ham steaks. Cover with a lid; simmer for about 10 minutes more, until apples are tender. Remove ham to a platter and cut into serving-size pieces. Top ham with apples and sauce. Makes 6 servings.

Grilled Chicken Salad with Apple Dressing

1/2 cup apple juice

1 cup apple, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 pound mixed salad greens

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup red pepper, sliced

3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, grilled

Combine apple juice, apple, vinegar and cornstarch. Heat mixture over medium heat until mixture thickens. Cool in refrigerator.

Clean and tear salad greens and divide among 4 plates. On each plate, arrange almonds, Cheddar cheese, red pepper, blue cheese and chicken. Top with apple dressing.

Apple-Sausage-Cheddar Breakfast Bake

2 (12 ounce) packages original breakfast sausage links

1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling with more fruit

2 medium apples, peeled, chopped (about 2 cups)

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 ounces)

1-1/2 cups buttermilk baking mix

1-1/2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

6 eggs

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In 12-inch skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, breaking up with spoon, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in pie filling and apples. Spread mixture evenly in baking dish. Top with 1 cup of the cheese.

In large bowl, stir baking mix, milk, salt, pepper and eggs with wire whisk or fork until blended. Pour evenly over cheese.

Bake 30 to 37 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Top with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Sausage Stuffed Apples

4 Red Delicious apples

1 teaspoon lemon juice

5 sausage links, browned, drained and crumbled

1 cup brown rice, cooked

1 tablespoon onion, diced

1 teaspoon celery, diced

3 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon raisins

2 egg whites, beaten

1/4 teaspoon allspice

Salt and pepper to taste

Core apples, leaving the bottom intact. Hollow out the center of each apple, leaving the sides thick enough to hold together while cooking. Peel each apple halfway down and rub with lemon juice; set aside.

Mix all remaining ingredients together and stuff apples firmly with mixture. If apples do not stand on their own, trim the bottoms to flatten. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Pork Chops with Apples and Sweet Potatoes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 thick boneless or bone-in pork chops

2 to 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 to 3 Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced or cubed

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Optional: 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

In a shallow dish, combine flour, onion powder, seasoned salt and pepper. Lightly coat pork chops with flour mixture; reserve remaining flour mixture. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick vegetable spray.

Arrange pork chops on pan, leaving some space between pork chops; set aside. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients and a few tablespoons of reserved flour mixture. Thoroughly mix to coat. Arrange sweet potatoes and apples on pan between the pork chops. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, or until pork chops are golden and sweet potatoes are tender. Serves 6.

Sausage, Apple and Pecan Stuffing

2 cups onions, chopped

1 cup celery with leaves, chopped

1 cup butter, divided

2 cup chicken broth

1 (14-ounce) package plus 6-oucne package herb-flavored stuffing mix

1 (16-oucne) package ground pork sausage, browned and drained

3 red apples, cored and chopped

1 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 envelopes chicken instant seasoning and broth mix

Saute onions and celery in 1/2 cup butter until onions are golden. Heat broth in a saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining butter; cook until melted; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine stuffing mix, onion mixture, sausage, apples, raisins, nuts, instant seasoning and cinnamon. Blend with your hands, adding broth mixture one cup at a time until desired consistency is reached. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Use to stuff a 16 to 20-pound turkey, or spoon into a buttered 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cover and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake until stuffing is golden and heated through, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies

2 cups old-fashioned whole rolled oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice (or an extra teaspoon cinnamon)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

3/4 cup packed dark or light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup finely diced apple (about 1/2 of a large apple)

Optional: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Maple Icing:

1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Whisk the oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and apple pie spice (if using) together in a large bowl.

Whisk the butter, applesauce, brown sugar, and white sugar together until combined. Then whisk in the egg and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Fold in the apples and walnuts. The cookie dough will be thick and sticky. Cover and chill dough for 1-2 hours before scooping and baking.

Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop cookie dough into balls (about 2 tablespoons of dough each) and place 3-inches apart on the cookie sheet. Slightly flatten the balls with a sugar coated glass bottom.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned and set on the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes on the cookie sheet before icing.

Make the icing: Whisk all of the ingredients together and drizzle over cookies. You may have a little icing leftover. Drizzle more on each; it's so good!

Make ahead tip: Iced cookies stay fresh covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Their flavor is even better on the second day. You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Allow to come to room temperature then continue with scooping and baking. Baked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.

Recipe Notes: Make sure you are using a thick applesauce. Anything too liquidy could cause excess spreading.

Apple Dumplings Cobbler

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup shortening, cold

1/2 cup butter, cold

10 tablespoons cold water

4 each of a combination of three different apple varieties (I used Granny Smith, Fuji, and Gala apples), peeled and sliced 1/4 inch slices

2 cups of sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 to 1-1/2 cups water

1/2 cup butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix flour, salt, shortening, and 1/2 cup cold butter together with a pastry blender until well blended. Add water to the well blended flour mixture. Mix all ingredients together with a fork until come together in a ball slightly.

Divide the dough in half. Roll one half of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin and place into a large oblong dish push the dough up the sides.

Placed sliced apples in the prepared dish; set aside. In a large saucepan, heat, sugar, cinnamon, 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) and water over medium heat until butter melts. Pour over the apples in the prepared dish.

Roll the other half of the dough on a slightly floured surface and cut 1/2 inch strips and place a row going diagonally 1/2 inch apart on top of the apples. Place another row of strips going the opposite direction 1/2 inch apart.

Brush liberally with melted butter and sprinkle with course sugar and bake for 1 hour. Serve hot or room temperature with ice cream.

Note: The top layer of crust can be rolled in a single layer and placed over the apples.

Sweet, Crumbly, Classic Dutch Apple Pie

Crumbly, buttery, and sweet! This Dutch Apple pie has the perfect crumble topping and it is so easy to make. The secret to the crunchy crumbly topping? Sprinkling a little white sugar over it before it bakes.

Pie:

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust, chilled

8 cups sliced cored peeled apples (a mixture of Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, and Pink Lady, works best)

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon cider vinegar or lemon juice adds more flavor

Topping:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, diced and chilled

1 cup flour

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch Salt

For the pie: Heat oven to 400 degrees.

On a floured surface roll dough into a circle roughly 2-inches bigger than a 9-inch pie plate. Place the pastry in the pie plate. Put in the freezer while preparing apples.

In a large bowl toss the everything that remains except the topping ingredients. Spoon into the pie plate, mounding the apples up in the center.

For the crumb topping: Use your fingers to mix the butter, flour, brown sugar, and salt until it is a mass that crumbles when you squeeze it. Sprinkle it on top of the filled pie.

Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Bake 40 to 55 minutes or until pie crust and crumb topping are deep golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Transfer to cooling rack to cool before serving.