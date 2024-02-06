All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 29, 2018

Apple season means fun apple recipes to try

It is apple season and that means plenty of apple recipes to try. For fun, I did a Google search on apple recipes, and 437 million recipes were found. As I started looking through a few dozen of them, I quickly realized you can find any recipe you want using apples as an ingredient...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

It is apple season and that means plenty of apple recipes to try. For fun, I did a Google search on apple recipes, and 437 million recipes were found. As I started looking through a few dozen of them, I quickly realized you can find any recipe you want using apples as an ingredient.

For today, I am using apples as a theme, and that might include juice, cider, applesauce or apple butter as well. There was really no way to choose which ones to include here, so this is a blind selection of a few to share with you. I hope you enjoy these, and then maybe you can do your own search to try new recipes this apple season. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes in this column.

Apple Juice Brew

  • 3 cups ice
  • 3 cups apple juice (unsweetened)
  • 1/2 cup butterscotch syrup
  • 1 cup marshmallow cream
  • Squirty canned whipped topping

Place ice, apple juice, butterscotch syrup and marshmallow cream in blender and puree until smooth, frothy, and marshmallow cream is fully incorporated.

Pour into four glasses and top each with whipped cream and a drizzle of additional butterscotch syrup.

You may also choose caramel syrup in place of butterscotch syrup if desired.

Caramel Apple Jam

  • 6 cups finely diced peeled apples (4 med-large Honey Crisp apples yielded 6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon butter
  • 1 package Sure Jell (powdered fruit pectin)
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (heaping)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a large stock pot, combine the apples, water and butter. Cook and stir over low heat until apples are tender (about 10 minutes). Stir in pectin and bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly. Add the sugars, cinnamon and nutmeg and return to a rolling boil. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Remove from the heat; skim off foam. Carefully ladle hot mixture into hot half-pint or pint jars, leaving 1/4-inch head-space. Remove air bubbles; wipe rims and adjust lids. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.

Note: twist jars gently from side to side while cooling (after lid has sealed) to evenly distribute apple pieces throughout the jam.

Yield: 3 pints or approximately 6 half-pints

Option: Replace 1/2 cup water with 1/2 cup spiced rum, cinnamon whiskey, or bourbon for a different twist.

Sausage and Apple Kraut

  • 1 (27-ounce) jar sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and divided
  • 1 (14-ounce) smoked or Kielbasa sausage ring, sliced and divided
  • 2 tart apples, peeled, cored and diced
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed and divided
  • 2 cups apple cider or apple juice, divided

In a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan, layer half of sauerkraut, half of sausage and all the apples. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar. Pour one cup cider or juice over top. Repeat layering with remaining sauerkraut, sausage, brown sugar and cider or juice. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 hours, or until sauerkraut is caramelized and golden. Serves 4 to 6.

Pork Cutlets with Spiced Apples

  • 3 apples, cored and sliced
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 12 boneless pork loin cutlets, 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 ounces fresh ginger, cut into julienne strips
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Toss apples with lemon juice. Cook pork in hot butter and oil for 5 minutes. Add apples, ginger and thyme. Turn pork and cook 4 additional minutes. Add water; cover and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 4 to 6.

Ham Steak and Apples

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 cups apples, cored and diced
  • 2 (1-pound) bone-in ham steaks

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add brown sugar and mustard; bring to a simmer. Add apples; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Top apples with ham steaks. Cover with a lid; simmer for about 10 minutes more, until apples are tender. Remove ham to a platter and cut into serving-size pieces. Top ham with apples and sauce. Makes 6 servings.

Grilled Chicken Salad with Apple Dressing

  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1 cup apple, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 pound mixed salad greens
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup red pepper, sliced
  • 3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, grilled

Combine apple juice, apple, vinegar and cornstarch. Heat mixture over medium heat until mixture thickens. Cool in refrigerator.

Clean and tear salad greens and divide among 4 plates. On each plate, arrange almonds, Cheddar cheese, red pepper, blue cheese and chicken. Top with apple dressing.

Apple-Sausage-Cheddar Breakfast Bake

  • 2 (12 ounce) packages original breakfast sausage links
  • 1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling with more fruit
  • 2 medium apples, peeled, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 ounces)
  • 1-1/2 cups buttermilk baking mix
  • 1-1/2 cups milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 eggs

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In 12-inch skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, breaking up with spoon, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in pie filling and apples. Spread mixture evenly in baking dish. Top with 1 cup of the cheese.

In large bowl, stir baking mix, milk, salt, pepper and eggs with wire whisk or fork until blended. Pour evenly over cheese.

Bake 30 to 37 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Top with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Sausage Stuffed Apples

  • 4 Red Delicious apples
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 5 sausage links, browned, drained and crumbled
  • 1 cup brown rice, cooked
  • 1 tablespoon onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon celery, diced
  • 3 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon raisins
  • 2 egg whites, beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Core apples, leaving the bottom intact. Hollow out the center of each apple, leaving the sides thick enough to hold together while cooking. Peel each apple halfway down and rub with lemon juice; set aside.

Mix all remaining ingredients together and stuff apples firmly with mixture. If apples do not stand on their own, trim the bottoms to flatten. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Pork Chops with Apples and Sweet Potatoes

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 thick boneless or bone-in pork chops
  • 2 to 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 2 to 3 Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced or cubed
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Optional: 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

In a shallow dish, combine flour, onion powder, seasoned salt and pepper. Lightly coat pork chops with flour mixture; reserve remaining flour mixture. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick vegetable spray.

Arrange pork chops on pan, leaving some space between pork chops; set aside. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients and a few tablespoons of reserved flour mixture. Thoroughly mix to coat. Arrange sweet potatoes and apples on pan between the pork chops. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, or until pork chops are golden and sweet potatoes are tender. Serves 6.

Sausage, Apple and Pecan Stuffing

  • 2 cups onions, chopped
  • 1 cup celery with leaves, chopped
  • 1 cup butter, divided
  • 2 cup chicken broth
  • 1 (14-ounce) package plus 6-oucne package herb-flavored stuffing mix
  • 1 (16-oucne) package ground pork sausage, browned and drained
  • 3 red apples, cored and chopped
  • 1 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 envelopes chicken instant seasoning and broth mix

Saute onions and celery in 1/2 cup butter until onions are golden. Heat broth in a saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining butter; cook until melted; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine stuffing mix, onion mixture, sausage, apples, raisins, nuts, instant seasoning and cinnamon. Blend with your hands, adding broth mixture one cup at a time until desired consistency is reached. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Use to stuff a 16 to 20-pound turkey, or spoon into a buttered 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cover and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake until stuffing is golden and heated through, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies

  • 2 cups old-fashioned whole rolled oats
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice (or an extra teaspoon cinnamon)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 3/4 cup packed dark or light brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup finely diced apple (about 1/2 of a large apple)
  • Optional: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Maple Icing:

  • 1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Whisk the oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and apple pie spice (if using) together in a large bowl.

Whisk the butter, applesauce, brown sugar, and white sugar together until combined. Then whisk in the egg and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Fold in the apples and walnuts. The cookie dough will be thick and sticky. Cover and chill dough for 1-2 hours before scooping and baking.

Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop cookie dough into balls (about 2 tablespoons of dough each) and place 3-inches apart on the cookie sheet. Slightly flatten the balls with a sugar coated glass bottom.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned and set on the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes on the cookie sheet before icing.

Make the icing: Whisk all of the ingredients together and drizzle over cookies. You may have a little icing leftover. Drizzle more on each; it's so good!

Make ahead tip: Iced cookies stay fresh covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Their flavor is even better on the second day. You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Allow to come to room temperature then continue with scooping and baking. Baked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.

Recipe Notes: Make sure you are using a thick applesauce. Anything too liquidy could cause excess spreading.

Apple Dumplings Cobbler

  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup shortening, cold
  • 1/2 cup butter, cold
  • 10 tablespoons cold water
  • 4 each of a combination of three different apple varieties (I used Granny Smith, Fuji, and Gala apples), peeled and sliced 1/4 inch slices
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
  • 1 to 1-1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix flour, salt, shortening, and 1/2 cup cold butter together with a pastry blender until well blended. Add water to the well blended flour mixture. Mix all ingredients together with a fork until come together in a ball slightly.

Divide the dough in half. Roll one half of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin and place into a large oblong dish push the dough up the sides.

Placed sliced apples in the prepared dish; set aside. In a large saucepan, heat, sugar, cinnamon, 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) and water over medium heat until butter melts. Pour over the apples in the prepared dish.

Roll the other half of the dough on a slightly floured surface and cut 1/2 inch strips and place a row going diagonally 1/2 inch apart on top of the apples. Place another row of strips going the opposite direction 1/2 inch apart.

Brush liberally with melted butter and sprinkle with course sugar and bake for 1 hour. Serve hot or room temperature with ice cream.

Note: The top layer of crust can be rolled in a single layer and placed over the apples.

Sweet, Crumbly, Classic Dutch Apple Pie

Crumbly, buttery, and sweet! This Dutch Apple pie has the perfect crumble topping and it is so easy to make. The secret to the crunchy crumbly topping? Sprinkling a little white sugar over it before it bakes.

Pie:

  • 1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust, chilled
  • 8 cups sliced cored peeled apples (a mixture of Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, and Pink Lady, works best)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar or lemon juice adds more flavor

Topping:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, diced and chilled
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Pinch Salt

For the pie: Heat oven to 400 degrees.

On a floured surface roll dough into a circle roughly 2-inches bigger than a 9-inch pie plate. Place the pastry in the pie plate. Put in the freezer while preparing apples.

In a large bowl toss the everything that remains except the topping ingredients. Spoon into the pie plate, mounding the apples up in the center.

For the crumb topping: Use your fingers to mix the butter, flour, brown sugar, and salt until it is a mass that crumbles when you squeeze it. Sprinkle it on top of the filled pie.

Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Bake 40 to 55 minutes or until pie crust and crumb topping are deep golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Transfer to cooling rack to cool before serving.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swedish Apple Pie

Tart, tangy, tender apple slices bake in a crispy, crumbly, crust for a unique version of apple streusel pie.

  • 3 cups peeled, cored and sliced Granny Smith apples
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sprinkle the apples with cinnamon, 1 tablespoon sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Mix gently. Fill the crust with sliced apples, mounding in the center.

In a medium bowl, mix 1 cup of sugar with the melted butter. Stir in pecans, flour, egg and salt. Mix well. Spread mixture over the apples. Bake in preheated oven for 60-70 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool slightly before serving

Apple Cheesecake Pie

  • 1 (9-inch) pie crust
  • 4 to 6 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 12 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large saucepan, cook apples, sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch until apples are tender; set aside.

In a medium bowl beat together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs until creamy and smooth.

Spoon apple filling in the pie crust, spreading evenly.

Pour cream cheese mixture over the top of apples, spreading evenly.

Bake for 1 hour or until the cheesecake is done. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight before serving.

Note: May use 20 ounce canned apple pie filling, sugar free or regular (cut them up also) instead of cooking apples, but I would cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and the cinnamon if you like. Where sugar is used, you may substitute Splenda.

Apple-Zucchini Bread

Makes 1 (8 x 4-inch) loaf

  • 2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour
  • 1/2 tablespoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup light olive oil or canola oil
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup shredded unpeeled zucchini
  • 1/2 cup shredded, peeled Granny Smith apple

Optional: 3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 8 x 4-inch loaf pan well; set aside. If you use a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan, your baking time will be a little less, and your loaf will not look quite as full, since it will be a little wider and longer.

In large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

In medium bowl, beat eggs; add oil, sugars, and vanilla, blending well. Pour this mixture over dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in zucchini, apples, and pecans or walnuts, if using (batter will be thick). Spoon batter into your prepared 8 x 4-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean (if you use a 9 x 5-inch pan, your baking time may be more like 50 to 55 minutes).

Cool in pan for 15 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Note: even though you grease and flour the loaf pan, you will still need to loosen the edges of the loaf with a knife so it will come out easily.

Loaded Apple Bread

For the Cinnamon Topping:

  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Apple Filling:

  • 3 medium Granny Smith apples
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Batter:

  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1-1/2 cups self rising flour
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla

For the glaze:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons milk, heavy cream, or half and half

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 9 x 5-inch loaf pan by spraying with non-stick spray.

Cinnamon Topping- In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

Apple Filling-Peel and finely dice apples into medium bowl. Sprinkle with the sugar and cinnamon and stir to coat. Set this aside along with the chopped nuts.

Bread Batter: In a large mixing bowl, with an electric mixer, beat together room temp butter and granulated sugar until fluffy. Add in eggs, milk, vanilla, and flour and beat until well incorporated and smooth, scraping sides as needed.

Pour half of bread batter into loaf pan.

Top with 1/2 of the apple filling, 1/2 the nuts, and 1/2 of the cinnamon topping. Spread remaining bread batter over filling. Top with remaining apple filling, nuts, and sprinkle remaining brown sugar cinnamon topping over loaf.

Bake for 55-60 minutes or until tests done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes and turn out onto platter. Cool completely.

Glaze: Mix together powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Use a spoon to drizzle glaze over cooled bread.

Notes: If you really want to take this up a notch, add 1/2 teaspoon allspice to the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Apple Scoop Dessert

  • 5 to 6 medium Gala apples, or sweet and crisp apple of your choice
  • 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1 cup brown sugar (light or dark)
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice

Preheat oven to 350. Chop apples into bite size pieces (don't peel them).

Place apples in large bowl along with all other ingredients. Stir until well combined.

Pour apple mixture into deep dish pie plate. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until apples are tender, 15-20 minutes more.

Scoop out into bowls or over ice cream. Also great on top of cake or oatmeal. Serve warm.

Apple Pie Muffins with Cinnamon Streusel Crumb Topping

These heavenly treats are easy and delicious fall dessert, snack or breakfast treat.

For Apple Pie Muffins:

  • 2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-1/2 cup chopped apples from apple pie filing

For Cinnamon Streusel Crumb Topping:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter-melted and slightly cooled
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons milk

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line standard muffin pan with paper liners and set aside.

To make the crumb topping in a small bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon, add melted butter and stir with a fork until crumbly and set in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To make the muffins in a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg, then set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in Greek yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract (mixture should be pale yellow).

Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix everything together by hand. The batter will be quite thick.

Spoon batter into prepared muffin tins, filling less than 2/3 of each cup. Tap the pan onto working surface to set the batter, then add heaping tablespoon of chopped apples in each cup and gently press the apples into the batter. Top generously with streusel topping.

Place them in the oven and reduce the heat to 375 degrees, bake about 19-22 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool for 5 minutes in the pan then remove muffins and cool on a wire rack.

To make the glaze stir together powdered sugar and milk. If it's too thin add more powdered sugar, if it's too thick add more milk. Drizzle over cooled muffins.

Green Apple Pull Apart Bread

  • 1 loaf frozen Rhodes White Bread, thawed out but still cool to the touch
  • 3/4 cup butter, melted (divided)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup cinnamon
  • 2 green Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and grated
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoon half and half
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste (or vanilla extract)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon together and grated apple; set aside. Butter a 9x5-inch loaf pan; set aside.

On a well floured surface, roll thawed bread dough in a 12x16-inch rectangle.

Smear 1/2 cup melted butter evenly over prepared dough all the way to the edge of the dough.

Sprinkle cinnamon apple mixture evenly on top of the butter all the way to the edge of the dough.

Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut 8 strips from the rectangle 2-inch wide starting at the long end. You will end up with about 8 strips 2-inch wide.

Using a spatula to lift dough strips if the dough is too sticky; take one strip and lay on top of another, and then another strip and lay on top of the two strips and another one on top of the three. Now you have 4 strips stacked all together. You do this two times. Now you have 2 stacks of 4 layers of strips = 8 individual layers. Don't try to stack too many at one time they will not cut evenly. Only stack 4 strips together at a time.

Remember the strips are 12-inches long and 2-inches wide. Now cut the layered (4 strips) into squares about 2 inches wide (if using a 9x5-inch pan, they will be a little less than 5-inches wide). They need to be smaller than the loaf pan to have room to rise. Now you will have 6 squares stacks of 4 layers (that are 2 inch squares) = 24 individual (2 inch) layers.

Now to load or place them in the loaf pan follow from here:

Grease the loaf pan with butter.

Pick up a stack of 4 layers (2 inch squares) and lay them sideways in the loaf pan with the layers showing on top. Continue until all the stacks of 4 layers are in the loaf pan. You should see 24 layers across the top.

The dough will rise and expand (This is why they need to be smaller than the loaf pan). When you get all of the stacks in the loaf pan you will have 24 layers across the pan, but if for some reason you have more layers than 24 do not try to cram a lot in the loaf pan and crowd the layers. This will cause them not to cook right if you have. 28 layers are the most you need to have in the loaf pan.

Cover the loaf pan with a towel and let rise until almost doubled. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown or until the center dough is done. If dough begins to brown too much, place aluminum foil over the dough. Be sure and not take it out too soon. It will not come out of the pan successfully if the dough is not cooked all the way through.

Remove from oven and let cool 15 minutes on a cooling rack. While cooling prepare the glaze.

Mix in a bowl, using the reserved 1/4 cup melted butter, add powdered sugar, vanilla and half and half. Using a wire whisk, cream thoroughly.

After bread is cooled slightly, drizzle with glaze. Serve warm.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
ColumnOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy