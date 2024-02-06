Appetizers for the big game

By Susan McClanahan

The biggest football game of the year is just one week away, and many people will be planning snacks and menu items to serve during the big game. Food consumption during the game is the second-largest day in America, second to Thanksgiving.

The most current food-consumption statistics I found include some pretty staggering numbers. An estimated 1.3 billion chicken wings, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips, 3.8 million pounds of popcorn, 3 million pounds of nuts, 139.5 million pounds of avocados, 10 million pounds of ribs and 325.5 million gallons of beer will be consumed during the big game.

Some 48 million people will order food in, and Domino's expects to sell 12 million slices of pizza during the game.

To help you get started planning your menu, I am offering a few recipes as suggestions. Have fun, enjoy the game and may your favorite team win.

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken

3 pounds chicken

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dry mix

1 bottle (12 ounces) Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Hot Buffalo

You could easily use a milder form of Franks Red Hot if you do not want it super spicy.

Place chicken in a slow cooker and pour Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce over the chicken. Sprinkle the Hidden Valley Ranch mix over the top. Cook on medium for 6 hours. Shred the chicken and enjoy. Serve on crackers, on small slider buns or in wonton cups from the recipe that follows.

Buffalo Chicken Wonton Appetizer

3 cups Buffalo chicken, recipe above

12 wonton wrappers

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup prepared, bottled ranch dressing

Sriracha sauce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-cup cupcake/muffin pan with nonstick spray, or grease the pan.

For each muffin cup, lay a wonton wrapper over the top and press it into the cup, lining the sides and bottom. Some of the wrapper may overlap on itself on the sides. Bake in the oven for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the wrappers are crispy and slightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the cream cheese and ranch dressing until smooth. Reheat the oven again to 350 degrees. Evenly divide the mixture between the 12 cups (when cooled) and spread it over the bottom. Add 1/4 cup of the Buffalo chicken mixture to each cup. Bake in the oven for approximately 10 minutes to warm through. Drizzle as much Sriracha over the top as desired and serve warm.

Antipasto Salad Kabobs

2 containers (7 ounces each) fresh mozzarella balls

2 packages (4 ounces each) prosciutto

1/2 pound genoa salami, sliced thin

1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red peppers

1 can (6 ounces) of black olives, or use the fresh cured olives from the olive bar at your grocery store

1 bag of leaf lettuce, any kind you like

Lay out all your ingredients on a cutting board. Alternate the ingredients onto the skewers in any pattern you like, adding lettuce leaves after every few ingredients.

Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette or serve with dressing for dipping on the side.

Notes: You can customize these kabobs any way you'd like. You could use turkey and ham, chunks of Parmesan or cheddar.

Bacon, Cheddar and JalapeÃ±o Pinwheels

1 can of crescent rolls (or dough sheet, if you can find it)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1-2 tablespoons diced jalapeÃ±o

5 slices crisp bacon, diced/crumbled

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix cream cheese, bacon and jalapeÃ±os together in a small bowl and set aside.

Roll out crescent roll dough and lightly press seems together to form a sheet.

Layer ingredients evenly on the dough, reserving about 2 tablespoons of cheddar, and roll lengthwise. Cut into 3/4-inch slices and place 2-inches apart on a foil-lined cookie sheet. Top with reserved shredded cheddar, if desired. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until bread begins to brown. Allow to cool slightly before plating and serving.

French Onion Beef Sliders for a Crowd