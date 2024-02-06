Appetizers for the big game

By Susan McClanahan
The biggest football game of the year is just one week away, and many people will be planning snacks and menu items to serve during the big game. Food consumption during the game is the second-largest day in America, second to Thanksgiving.
The most current food-consumption statistics I found include some pretty staggering numbers. An estimated 1.3 billion chicken wings, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips, 3.8 million pounds of popcorn, 3 million pounds of nuts, 139.5 million pounds of avocados, 10 million pounds of ribs and 325.5 million gallons of beer will be consumed during the big game.
Some 48 million people will order food in, and Domino's expects to sell 12 million slices of pizza during the game.
To help you get started planning your menu, I am offering a few recipes as suggestions. Have fun, enjoy the game and may your favorite team win.
You could easily use a milder form of Franks Red Hot if you do not want it super spicy.
Place chicken in a slow cooker and pour Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce over the chicken. Sprinkle the Hidden Valley Ranch mix over the top. Cook on medium for 6 hours. Shred the chicken and enjoy. Serve on crackers, on small slider buns or in wonton cups from the recipe that follows.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-cup cupcake/muffin pan with nonstick spray, or grease the pan.
For each muffin cup, lay a wonton wrapper over the top and press it into the cup, lining the sides and bottom. Some of the wrapper may overlap on itself on the sides. Bake in the oven for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the wrappers are crispy and slightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the cream cheese and ranch dressing until smooth. Reheat the oven again to 350 degrees. Evenly divide the mixture between the 12 cups (when cooled) and spread it over the bottom. Add 1/4 cup of the Buffalo chicken mixture to each cup. Bake in the oven for approximately 10 minutes to warm through. Drizzle as much Sriracha over the top as desired and serve warm.
Lay out all your ingredients on a cutting board. Alternate the ingredients onto the skewers in any pattern you like, adding lettuce leaves after every few ingredients.
Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette or serve with dressing for dipping on the side.
Notes: You can customize these kabobs any way you'd like. You could use turkey and ham, chunks of Parmesan or cheddar.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix cream cheese, bacon and jalapeÃ±os together in a small bowl and set aside.
Roll out crescent roll dough and lightly press seems together to form a sheet.
Layer ingredients evenly on the dough, reserving about 2 tablespoons of cheddar, and roll lengthwise. Cut into 3/4-inch slices and place 2-inches apart on a foil-lined cookie sheet. Top with reserved shredded cheddar, if desired. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until bread begins to brown. Allow to cool slightly before plating and serving.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add in the onions and reduce the heat to medium low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 25 to 30 minutes. If the onions start to look dry or burnt, add a tablespoon of water to the pan.
In a large bowl, mix the ground beef with half of the beef base and half of the Worcestershire sauce. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add the beef to the skillet full of onions. Increase heat to medium-high and brown the beef, breaking it up and mixing with the onions as you go. Once browned, drain off excess grease.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet. Separate the tops from the bottoms of the slider buns. Fit the slider bottom buns tightly on the baking sheet.
Evenly distribute the beef and onion mixture over the bottom buns. Top with the Gruyere cheese. Cover with the top buns.
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter with the remaining beef base. Stir in the remaining Worcestershire sauce and continue to mix until well combined. Using a pastry brush, brush the beefy butter mixture over the top buns. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, thyme, onion powder, and garlic powder. Bake the sliders until the cheese is fully melted and the tops of the rolls are lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
In a medium bowl, combine softened cream cheese, cheddar, pickled jalapeÃ±o, garlic powder, salt and around 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped green onion. Using a hand mixer or a fork, mix well. Use a silicone or rubber spatula to scoop out the cheese mixture and shape into a football with your hands.
Place on a sheet of parchment paper or a cutting board and flatten the top of the ball, pinching and shaping it into a football. You'll want to press down on the middle and sort of pinch the sides while you press it into an edible football. If cheese ball is too soft, cover with plastic and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes, making it firm yet soft enough to coat with toppings.
While the cheese ball chills, chop the bacon into pieces and cook until crispy in a hot pan or skillet. Remove bacon from pan and wipe clean, leaving a teeny bit of the bacon grease behind. Add the panko and lightly toast it, stirring frequently for about a minute or two until golden.
Remove the seeds, veins and stem from the jalapeÃ±o and finely chop or mince. Sprinkle or cover cheese ball with panko, the remaining green onion, parsley, fresh jalapeÃ±o and bacon and press firmly into the cheese ball to coat.
For the laces, use a slice of mozzarella cheese and use a sharp knife to cut it into thin slices. Cut one long slice for the center of the football and smaller slices for the laces. Place the long slice horizontally along the center of the football, then arrange the small slices horizontally on top.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly fry the mushrooms, cap-side down, in hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Arrange the mushrooms in a 9x13 cooking dish with the stems facing upwards.
In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter, garlic, thyme, lemon juice and seasoning. Spoon a little garlic butter on to each mushroom, then lightly press the breadcrumbs on top. Either refrigerate for later use, or bake immediately in the oven for 15 minutes or golden around the mushroom cap. Serve hot.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large-rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo, onion and garlic and cook, breaking chorizo into pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in beans and cook until warm, 2 to 4 minutes.
Spread chips on prepared pan. Spoon chorizo mixture over chips and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and chips are toasted, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve topped with lettuce, salsa, avocado, cilantro, jalapeÃ±os and sour cream.
This savory popcorn is served with garlic-infused oil and a sprinkling of cheese, which makes it an unbeatable snack.
Place 1 sprig rosemary and smashed garlic clove in the bottom of a small saucepan. Pour olive oil on top and set on stove over low heat. Stir in garlic salt and black pepper, to taste. Heat until very warm but not simmering. Turn off heat and allow to sit while popping the popcorn.
Pull leaves from second sprig of rosemary and finely mince. Set aside. Remove rosemary sprig and garlic clove from the warmed olive oil. Drizzle olive oil over popped popcorn and toss to coat. Sprinkle popcorn with grated Parmesan, 1 teaspoon fresh minced rosemary (more or less, to taste), and additional garlic salt and black pepper, to taste. Serve immediately.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
