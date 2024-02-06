An abysmal child care proposal

President Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, common-sensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s.

In other words, look out below.

The child care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden's Build Back Better "human infrastructure" bill may be the worst feature of the nearly $2-trillion legislation, and that's saying something.

It is high-handed and prescriptive, constitutes a new front in the culture war via an expanding welfare state, will likely increase the costs for middle-class and upper-middle-class parents, and may have an unconstitutional provision to boot.

The proposal reflects the preferences of two-earner, professional couples in the Acela corridor inclined toward expensive, formal, all-day child care, and would make a large step toward enshrining them as the national norm.

There is no doubt that there is a significant demand for child care. Roughly half of married and single moms with children under 5 work full-time, and about 40% of working moms pay for child care. But it's a mistake to believe that all parents want to be in the work force, with their kids in standardized child care programs.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 50% of mothers of children under age 18 would prefer to stay at home taking care of family over having a job. A survey from the populist think tank American Compass found that 53% of married mothers prefer the model of one parent working and one parent staying at home in families with children under age 5.