Affirmation is powerful. To have someone who has identified the excellent qualities in your life and then comes alongside you to help call out a vision for your life is irreplaceable. Paul in 1 Timothy 4:4 does this for Timothy by affirming his giftedness and his capability for ministry. This one verse reveals several traits of someone who sows affirmation.
Someone who affirms you recognizes the gifts and abilities you possess. Though Paul did not identify Timothy's specific giftedness, he vouched for them. When someone confirms your capabilities it bolsters your confidence. When others believe in you, you gain assurance you not only do you have something of value to contribute, but your ability will make a difference in people's lives.
When someone regularly affirms you and builds into your life, they have also earned the right to challenge you when you are not carrying out your giftedness. Paul challenges Timothy to "not neglect" his giftedness. Paul is not a random stranger speaking into Timothy's life. He is not the armchair quarterback shouting head coach on the TV about the decisions being made. Paul had poured his life into Timothy, identifying and calling out his giftedness. Like Timothy, you have people in your life you care about you. People who will build you up and challenge you when you are slacking.
Someone who affirms will also encourage you to risk. Within the verse, Paul reminds Timothy of the elders who also affirmed him by laying their hands on him in prayer. Their symbolic action instilled within Timothy that God was calling him to a task, they saw God's hand, believed in Timothy and were now commissioning him to go and fulfill the Lords' purpose in his life. When you affirm another, you are expressing your confidence in them. When someone affirms you they are instilling within you that you can accomplish great things and they are there to support them.
You need to seek out people in your life who will affirm you. Not desperately seeking the approval of others but looking for people to invite into the inner workings of your life who build into you rather than criticize and condemn.
Not only do you need people in your life who will affirm you, but you also need to be one of those people. God's favor seems to rest on those who diligently build others up.
