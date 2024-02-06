Accepting the notion of a leaner church

"There's the church. There's the steeple. Open it up, and look at all the people!"

The time-tested playful teaching tool, necessitating the use of both hands, is still used by people with small children.

Building upon the metaphor, the truth is there are fewer people to see nowadays.

It is to be readily admitted that religious faith and going to worship are different things.

A fair-minded reader will note at least a loose relationship between the two ideas, however.

In the course of my work at the Southeast Missourian, information about the current religious attitudes of people occasionally pops up and intrigues me.

Case in point: according to Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS), much has changed in 20 years when it comes to publicly identifiable faith professions.

Two English-speaking nations, Australia and our own country, are offered for your examination.

In the Southern Hemispheric nation's 2021 Census, 38.9% of Aussies identified as having "no religion," up from 15.5% in 2001.

Christianity still claims 43.9% of Australia's citizenry, with Roman Catholics accounting for 20% of that figure and Anglicanism (Episcopalianism in the U.S.) with just under 10%.

By any measure, and this writer makes no claim to the accuracy of ABS' statistics, the drop in identification by two-fifths of the populace with a specific religious group is staggering.

In the U.S., the respected Pew Research Center shows adherence to religious faith -- never mind the private practice of the same -- is following a similar arc, albeit with a stronger representation by self-identified Christians.

The following statement is found in a Sept. 13 article, "Modeling the Future of Religion in America," on Pew's website.

"Since the 1990s, large numbers of Americans have left Christianity to join the growing ranks of U.S. adults who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or 'nothing in particular.' This accelerating trend is reshaping the U.S. religious landscape, leading many people to wonder what the future of religion in America might look like."