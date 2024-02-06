Accepting life as it is

Would you like it if you had everything as you want it? Are you tired of people who disagree with your opinion? What if everybody agreed with your opinion? You feel as if you're right, anyway.

This view may sound absurd, but although people don't always voice their inner feelings, many can't tolerate opinions that are different from the ones we possess. Sometimes we engage in the narrow-mindedness of believing there is only one way to do things, and that way is OURS. We are filled with pride in our own wisdom. We are loaded with a vocabulary of oughts and shoulds. If things aren't as we desire, or believe they should be, a judgment is made. In our mind the decision is wrong if it fails to match our own. We would rather be right than to get along with those around us. Often we are not even familiar with the mores and customs of those of whom we're criticizing. Others may have grown up in a different part of town, or with people we find to be strange, and even participate in wrongdoings of sorts. We may disagree with their childrearing techniques and their ways of speaking and living as we think they should. We may be correct within the culture to which we've been exposed, but we fail to see there are ways of living that differ from ours, that aren't necessarily wrong.

I pondered this pompous way of relating to people, as I came upon a particular Scripture while reading the Bible. It points out how we should be, regarding interacting with others within our circle. Romans 12:16 tells us to, "Live in harmony with each other. Don't be too proud to enjoy the company of ordinary people. And don't think you know it all."