Above all else, there is love

What is amazing about God is that he does not just give second but many chances. He does not discount nor discard anyone. He offers this side of eternity a life rich of grace and renewal. When God changes a life, He changes how that life is lived.

Second, love is an action. "Show sincere" love Peter writes. Not just superficial, unconnected love but a fervent love. An open-handed love. The type of love that receives without condition. The kind of love that focuses on sacrificial giving without regard to what might be gained. The type of love that responds to the love showered down from God. Active, intentional, open-handed love. Who we love and how we love them is a direct response to God's love in our lives.

Lastly, Peter describes the type of love. Familial love. Loving as brothers and sisters. Most of us love our families. Even the crazy uncles and weird aunts. Their oddity makes them family. Familial love is accepting love. A love that pursues the best for the one that is loved.

Love that changes lives is one that is received by God and then acted on toward those we know and those we need to know. We can love each other when we feel the depth of the love He first has for us (1 John 4:19).