A visit with (plastic) St. Nick

By Rob Hurtgen

'Twas the night before Christmas,

and all through the house,

not a creature was stirring,

except me and my spouse.

The promise we made at Christmas last year

was not to buy gifts with assembly required.

Yet here we were again up late,

excruciatingly tired.

Why do we fret and stress I wondered.

"Doesn't Christmas means more

than all these wonderful things

we buy at the store?"

The children were nestled all snug in their beds

while visions of smartphones

and video games danced in their heads

When all of a sudden what should appear

toys needing batteries

and none were to be found

"Batteries, we need batteries,"

Mamma said!

Quick off to the store

I went with dread.

In haste I drove,

securing my prize

what happened next

was quite a surprise.

On my drive home I slid out of control

Over the road and up on the lawn.